US to Buy $1.5Bln Worth of Explosives to Make 155mm Shells for Ukraine - Defense Holding

The United States has signed a contract to acquire $1.5 billion worth of explosives that will be used to produce ammunition for Ukraine, Polish defense holding Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) said on Friday.

2023-10-20

On Thursday, US news portal reported that the Pentagon was planning to send tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells to Israel, which were initially reserved for Ukraine. The explosive substance required for the production of 155mm artillery ammunition is TNT, the main supplier of which to the US Army is the Nitro-Chem chemical plant, the statement added. The contract is to be fulfilled between 2023 and 2026, the defense holding said. Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

