Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the destruction of Ukrainian militants in the area of Belogorovka. Drone operators delivered precise strikes on the enemy, knocking them out of their cover.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the destruction of Ukrainian militants in the area of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People's Republic. Drone operators delivered precise strikes on the enemy, knocking them out of their cover.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June. The brigades Kiev has thrown into battle have been trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine estimated to have suffered more than 90,000 casualties.
