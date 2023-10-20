https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/watch-russian-drone-delivers-precise-strike-on-ukrainian-militants-1114343285.html

Watch: Russian Drone Delivers Precise Strike on Ukrainian Militants

Watch: Russian Drone Delivers Precise Strike on Ukrainian Militants

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the destruction of Ukrainian militants in the area of Belogorovka. Drone operators delivered precise strikes on the enemy, knocking them out of their cover.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the destruction of Ukrainian militants in the area of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People's Republic. Drone operators delivered precise strikes on the enemy, knocking them out of their cover.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June. The brigades Kiev has thrown into battle have been trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine estimated to have suffered more than 90,000 casualties.

