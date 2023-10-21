First Trucks With Humanitarian Aid for Gaza Cross Egypt's Rafah Checkpoint
Twenty trucks with medical supplies and food for residents of the Gaza Strip have gone through the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt, with their cargo handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent, the Egyptian branch of the humanitarian organization said in a statement on 21 October. Once the trucks entered the Gaza Strip, the checkpoint was closed, media reported.The enclave has been under a complete blockade by Israel, with supplies of water, food and fuel cut off in the wake of the Hamas attack on 7 October.
Israel’s retaliatory strikes after a large-scale surprise rocket attack launched by Palestinian group Hamas from the Gaza Strip on 7 October have left thousands dead and injured. Furthermore, a complete blockade of the enclave - home to more than two million people - has caused a dire humanitarian catastrophe.
