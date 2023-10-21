https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/twenty-trucks-with-medical-supplies-cross-into-gaza-strip---egyptian-red-crescent-1114381613.html
Twenty Trucks With Medical Supplies Cross Into Gaza Strip - Egyptian Red Crescent
Twenty trucks with medical supplies and food for residents of the Gaza Strip have gone through the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt, with their cargo handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent, the Egyptian Red Crescent said on Saturday.
"Twenty trucks carrying medical supplies and medications crossed the Rafah checkpoint and were handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent," the Egyptian branch of the humanitarian organization said in a statement. The checkpoint was closed after the trucks entered the Gaza Strip, media reported.
The checkpoint was closed after the trucks entered the Gaza Strip
media reported.