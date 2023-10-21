https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/twenty-trucks-with-medical-supplies-cross-into-gaza-strip---egyptian-red-crescent-1114381613.html

Twenty Trucks With Medical Supplies Cross Into Gaza Strip - Egyptian Red Crescent

Twenty Trucks With Medical Supplies Cross Into Gaza Strip - Egyptian Red Crescent

Twenty trucks with medical supplies and food for residents of the Gaza Strip have gone through the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt, with their cargo handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent, the Egyptian Red Crescent said on Saturday.

2023-10-21T09:24+0000

2023-10-21T09:24+0000

2023-10-21T09:24+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

egypt

palestine

red crescent

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114381222_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_46abe845bd3b62e5e0965816fc57b977.jpg

"Twenty trucks carrying medical supplies and medications crossed the Rafah checkpoint and were handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent," the Egyptian branch of the humanitarian organization said in a statement. The checkpoint was closed after the trucks entered the Gaza Strip, media reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/over-80-nobel-laureates-families-petition-for-release-of-child-hostages-in-gaza-1114371614.html

gaza strip

egypt

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza strip, egyptian red crescent, medical supplies