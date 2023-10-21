https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/illegal-immigrants-flow-in-greece-up-by-170-since-2022---reports-1114392995.html
A total of 29,714 undocumented migrants arrived in Greece during the first nine months of 2023
Illegal Immigrants Flow in Greece Up by 170% Since 2022 - Reports
ATHENS (Sputnik) - A total of 29,714 undocumented migrants arrived in Greece during the first nine months of 2023, a 170% increase year-on-year, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reported on Saturday, citing the Greek Migration Ministry.
For comparison, 11,023 undocumented migrants arrived in the country during the first nine months of 2022, the newspaper reported.
In September 2023 alone, as many as 11,470 undocumented migrants arrived in Greece versus just 2,150 in September 2022, a 433% increase year-on-year, data provided by the Greek Migration Ministry reportedly showed.
Moreover, the Greek authorities said that in the first nine months of 2023, only 5,140 cases of migrants' return had been registered, Proto Thema reported.
As a result, migrant reception facilities in Greece have faced significant pressure. In the first nine months of 2022, 18,438 people were living in 33 facilities across the country, while in 2023, the number reached 30,535 people.