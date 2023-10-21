Palestine-Israel Conflict: Retrospective

Three young Palestinian sisters from Gaza leave the West Bank occupied by Israeli troops to go to Jordan across the Jordan river January 23, 1968.

The movement of Palestinians from the West Bank of Gaza to Jordan in January 1968 was not a mass exodus or displacement like the Palestinian refugee crisis of 1948 but rather a result of complex political and military developments during that period.

In the late 1960s, the West Bank was under Israeli military occupation following the Six-Day War in 1967, and tensions in the region were escalating. The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) was gaining prominence as a resistance organization, and there were sporadic clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces.

The specific events that prompted some Palestinians to flee to Jordan in early 1968 are related to the conflict and Israeli military actions in the West Bank and Gaza. These actions included military raids, curfews, and crackdowns on Palestinian activists, which led to a sense of insecurity and fear among some Palestinian communities.

As a result, some Palestinians may have chosen to leave the West Bank and Gaza for Jordan, seeking safety and refuge from the ongoing conflict and Israeli military operations. It's important to note that not all Palestinians in these territories left, and many remained in their homes despite the difficult circumstances.