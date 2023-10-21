https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/participants-of-cairo-summit-reach-agreement-on-delivery-of-aid-to-gaza---reports-1114394484.html

Participants of Cairo Summit Reach Agreement on Delivery of Aid to Gaza - Reports

Participants of Cairo Summit Reach Agreement on Delivery of Aid to Gaza - Reports

Participants of the Cairo Summit for Peace reached an agreement on humanitarian aid being sent to the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

2023-10-21T22:00+0000

2023-10-21T22:00+0000

2023-10-21T22:00+0000

world

cairo

gaza strip

israel

hamas

middle east

al arabiya

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114386495_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_68700edcd97622d3a0dd45c4ab48910c.jpg

Earlier on Saturday, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported that participants of the summit would not adopt a final statement due to disagreements between the Arab and European delegations over the wording "Israel's right to self-defense" and the issue of condemning Palestinian movement Hamas. The Cairo Summit for Peace is taking place in the Egyptian capital on Saturday with the participation of over 30 states and a series of international organizations. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/egypt-hosts-cairo-peace-summit-amid-spiralling-palestine-isreal-conflict-1114380074.html

cairo

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza strip, palestine aid, aid to gaza, rafah border