https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/participants-of-cairo-summit-reach-agreement-on-delivery-of-aid-to-gaza---reports-1114394484.html
Participants of Cairo Summit Reach Agreement on Delivery of Aid to Gaza - Reports
Participants of Cairo Summit Reach Agreement on Delivery of Aid to Gaza - Reports
Participants of the Cairo Summit for Peace reached an agreement on humanitarian aid being sent to the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
2023-10-21T22:00+0000
2023-10-21T22:00+0000
2023-10-21T22:00+0000
world
cairo
gaza strip
israel
hamas
middle east
al arabiya
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114386495_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_68700edcd97622d3a0dd45c4ab48910c.jpg
Earlier on Saturday, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported that participants of the summit would not adopt a final statement due to disagreements between the Arab and European delegations over the wording "Israel's right to self-defense" and the issue of condemning Palestinian movement Hamas. The Cairo Summit for Peace is taking place in the Egyptian capital on Saturday with the participation of over 30 states and a series of international organizations. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/egypt-hosts-cairo-peace-summit-amid-spiralling-palestine-isreal-conflict-1114380074.html
cairo
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/15/1114386495_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ede7f1a138488c068b83ed3c47f64a0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza strip, palestine aid, aid to gaza, rafah border
gaza strip, palestine aid, aid to gaza, rafah border
Participants of Cairo Summit Reach Agreement on Delivery of Aid to Gaza - Reports
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Participants of the Cairo Summit for Peace reached an agreement on the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing Egyptian Presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.
Earlier on Saturday, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported that participants of the summit would not adopt a final statement due to disagreements between the Arab and European delegations over the wording "Israel's right to self-defense" and the issue of condemning Palestinian movement Hamas.
The Cairo Summit for Peace is taking place in the Egyptian capital on Saturday with the participation of over 30 states and a series of international organizations.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.