Participants of Cairo Summit Reach Agreement on Delivery of Aid to Gaza - Reports
Participants of the Cairo Summit for Peace reached an agreement on humanitarian aid being sent to the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
Earlier on Saturday, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported that participants of the summit would not adopt a final statement due to disagreements between the Arab and European delegations over the wording "Israel's right to self-defense" and the issue of condemning Palestinian movement Hamas. The Cairo Summit for Peace is taking place in the Egyptian capital on Saturday with the participation of over 30 states and a series of international organizations. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.
Participants of Cairo Summit Reach Agreement on Delivery of Aid to Gaza - Reports

TUNIS (Sputnik) - Participants of the Cairo Summit for Peace reached an agreement on the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing Egyptian Presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.
Earlier on Saturday, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported that participants of the summit would not adopt a final statement due to disagreements between the Arab and European delegations over the wording "Israel's right to self-defense" and the issue of condemning Palestinian movement Hamas.
The Cairo Summit for Peace is taking place in the Egyptian capital on Saturday with the participation of over 30 states and a series of international organizations.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.
