Egypt Hosts Cairo Peace Summit As Aid Enters Gaza from Rafah Crossing

Egypt’s capital, Cairo, is hosting a summit on Saturday aimed at hammering out a solution to the deadly new spiral of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Egypt’s capital, Cairo, is hosting a summit this Saturday aimed at hammering out a solution to the deadly new spiral of the Palestine-Israel conflict.As the Rafah border crossing opened on Saturday, allowing 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the war-hit strip, leaders and foreign ministers of around 35 countries and four international organizations are attending the Cairo Peace Summit, initiated by Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.Addressing those attending, Egypt's President underscored he had invited leaders to help achieve an agreement for a roadmap to end the ongoing humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, and revive the path to peace.Who Is Attending Cairo Peace Summit?The list of Arab leaders attending the Cairo Peace Summit, as per reports, is as follows:Also believed to be attending the gathering are:The head of the European Council Charles Michel, the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell, are also visiting Cairo. Accordingly, the four organizations attending are the UN, African Union, European Union and the Arab League.Why is the Cairo Peace Summit Held?As the death toll continues to mount amid the relentless Israeli strikes that have pummeled the Gaza Strip after Palestinian group Hamas launched its surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel on October 7, Egypt’s President has insisted that bombardment of Gaza “goes beyond the right to self-defense,” amounting to "collective punishment” of Gazans. He strongly urged every effort to be made towards the revival of a peace process before developments “become uncontrollable regionally.”"There is a need for coordination and cooperation so that the region does not slide into war,” Sisi told visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, adding:“This will give hope to the Palestinians once again to establish their Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”Amid the complete blockade of the Gaza enclave by Israel, there have been warnings of a devastating humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in an area that is home to more than two million people. Dire warnings from Arab countries of the risks of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis widening into a regional war prompted leaders of many countries to attend the summit in Cairo.Ahead of the summit in Cairo, an open letter from Palestinian civil society organizations stated that "Unconditional humanitarian aid must be allowed to enter immediately, in sufficient quantity, and be distributed equitably to all civilians across Gaza".

