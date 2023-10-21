https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/russia-repels-10-ukrainian-attacks-in-krasny-liman-direction-in-past-24-hours---mod-1114387448.html
Russia Repels 10 Ukrainian Attacks in Krasny Liman Direction in Past 24 Hours - MoD
The Russian armed forces have repelled 10 attacks by the Ukrainian military in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 100 servicepeople in this direction as a result, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Coordinated actions of the units of the central group of forces, strikes of army aviation and artillery fire enabled [Russian troops] to repel 10 attacks by assault groups of the 24th, 51st, 53rd, 110th mechanized brigades and the 1st special brigade of the Ukrainian army in the Krasny Liman direction," the ministry said. In addition, the Russian army destroyed up to 140 Ukrainian military in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said. In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian army, destroying up to 20 servicepeople, as well as a UK-made FH-70 howitzer and a US-made M119 howitzer, the ministry added. Moreover, in the Donetsk direction, Kiev lost up to 260 servicepeople killed and wounded and a US-made M777 howitzer, the ministry said. In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces repelled five attacks in the Kharkov region and the Lugansk People's Republic, with Kiev losing up to 50 military, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have repelled 10 attacks by the Ukrainian military in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 100 servicepeople in this direction as a result, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Coordinated actions of the units of the central group of forces, strikes of army aviation and artillery fire enabled [Russian troops] to repel 10 attacks by assault groups of the 24th, 51st, 53rd, 110th mechanized brigades and the 1st special brigade of the Ukrainian army in the Krasny Liman direction," the ministry said.
In addition, the Russian army destroyed up to 140 Ukrainian military
in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said. In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian army, destroying up to 20 servicepeople, as well as a UK-made FH-70 howitzer and a US-made M119 howitzer, the ministry added.
Moreover, in the Donetsk direction, Kiev lost up to 260 servicepeople killed and wounded and a US-made M777 howitzer, the ministry said. In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces repelled five attacks in the Kharkov region and the Lugansk People's Republic, with Kiev losing up to 50 military, the ministry said.