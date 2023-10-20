https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/russian-draft-adoption-by-unsc-could-have-prevented-strike-on-al-ahli-hospital---moscow-1114342672.html
Russian Draft Adoption by UNSC Could Have Prevented Strike on Al Ahli Hospital - Moscow
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that if the UN Security Council had adopted Russia's draft resolution on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the missile strike on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City could have been prevented.
The ministry said that on October 16, the UN Security Council did not adopt the Russian draft. On Tuesday, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive blast in which almost 500 people died, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza. Palestinian group Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike. The Israel Defense Forces said that the hospital had been hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that if the UN Security Council had adopted Russia's draft resolution on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the missile strike on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City could have been prevented.
The ministry said that on October 16, the UN Security Council did not adopt the Russian draft.
“If the UN Security Council had adopted the Russian draft for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on October 16, then perhaps the tragic missile attack on the Al-Ahli hospital complex... could have been avoided," it said.
On Tuesday, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City
, causing a massive blast in which almost 500 people died, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza. Palestinian group Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli airstrike. The Israel Defense Forces said that the hospital had been hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.