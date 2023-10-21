https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/ukrainian-army-recruiting-minors-amid-severe-staff-shortages---dpr--1114389835.html
Ukrainian Army 'Recruiting Minors' Amid Severe Staff Shortages - DPR
Ukrainian Army 'Recruiting Minors' Amid Severe Staff Shortages - DPR
The Ukrainian military is facing a serious personnel shortage, with reports of efforts to recruit underage students from schools and colleges
2023-10-21T17:51+0000
2023-10-21T17:51+0000
2023-10-21T17:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kiev
donetsk
ukrainian armed forces
conscription
minors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113103066_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_15f21d7bf4f04f907cad70617c9df57d.jpg
‘"Despite the conscription crisis, they are now starting to recruit young people. There is a law that allows voluntary recruitment from the age of 16. However, there is information that military recruiters are visiting educational institutions such as schools, technical colleges, and high schools where minors are studying and encouraging them to go to the front lines and take part in the conflict," Gagin revealed.In addition, Gagin did not rule out the possibility of Ukraine passing a law on women's mobilization.Still, Gagin stressed that underestimating the opponent would be a mistake. "We cannot assume that they have run out of steam. Underestimating their capabilities is not advisable under any circumstances. They still have reserves, despite the severe recruitment crisis," he stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/ukraine-suffers-loss-of-410-troops-in-dpr--russian-defense-ministry--1114215390.html
ukraine
kiev
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113103066_195:0:2924:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_04824d9dc8bdefdb3636f50f02f2ff45.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian child soldiers, children in the military ukraine, ukraine losses, how big is ukrainian army
ukrainian child soldiers, children in the military ukraine, ukraine losses, how big is ukrainian army
Ukrainian Army 'Recruiting Minors' Amid Severe Staff Shortages - DPR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Ukrainian military is facing a serious personnel shortage, with reports of efforts to recruit underage students from schools and colleges, Yan Gagin, advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik in an exclusive statement.
‘"Despite the conscription crisis, they are now starting to recruit young people. There is a law that allows voluntary recruitment from the age of 16. However, there is information that military recruiters are visiting educational institutions such as schools, technical colleges, and high schools where minors are studying and encouraging them to go to the front lines and take part in the conflict," Gagin revealed.
In addition, Gagin did not rule out the possibility of Ukraine passing a law on women's mobilization.
"I understand that Ukraine is approaching such legislation, and the issue is being widely discussed there. I don't know how this will play out, but I expect some social challenges within Ukraine's domestic politics. This could lead to protests and public discontent," he said.
Still, Gagin stressed that underestimating the opponent would be a mistake. "We cannot assume that they have run out of steam. Underestimating their capabilities is not advisable under any circumstances. They still have reserves, despite the severe recruitment crisis," he stressed.