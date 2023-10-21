https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/ukrainian-army-recruiting-minors-amid-severe-staff-shortages---dpr--1114389835.html

Ukrainian Army 'Recruiting Minors' Amid Severe Staff Shortages - DPR

The Ukrainian military is facing a serious personnel shortage, with reports of efforts to recruit underage students from schools and colleges

‘"Despite the conscription crisis, they are now starting to recruit young people. There is a law that allows voluntary recruitment from the age of 16. However, there is information that military recruiters are visiting educational institutions such as schools, technical colleges, and high schools where minors are studying and encouraging them to go to the front lines and take part in the conflict," Gagin revealed.In addition, Gagin did not rule out the possibility of Ukraine passing a law on women's mobilization.Still, Gagin stressed that underestimating the opponent would be a mistake. "We cannot assume that they have run out of steam. Underestimating their capabilities is not advisable under any circumstances. They still have reserves, despite the severe recruitment crisis," he stressed.

