Ukraine Suffers Loss of 410 Troops in DPR – Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation aimed at protections of Donbass people from Ukrainian aggression.

The Russian army repulsed five enemy attacks in the DPR, according to an official report issued on Sunday. The enemy has lost up to 410 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles.In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attacks. More than 50 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were eliminated.Three Ukrainian attacks were beaten back by the Russian army in the LPR. Enemy losses amounted to up to 180 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks.In the area of South Donetsk, the Russian military repelled one enemy attack. As many as 155 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles were neutralized.Russia's forces repulsed one Ukrainian assault on the Zaporozhye region. Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, one US M777 artillery system and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.Russia's air defense forces intercepted three US-made HIMARS MLRS missiles during the day.Some 488 Ukrainian aircraft and 250 helicopters, 7,888 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defense missile systems, 12,640 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,163 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,771 field artillery guns and mortars, and 14,297 pieces of special military equipment were destroyed in total since the start of the special military operation.

