US Media Claims Russian Tycoon Musaev Allegedly Behind Forbes Media Group Purchase

US Media claims that Russian businessman Magomed Musaev is behind the $800 million purchase of Forbes by US businessman Austin Russell.

In May, Russell said he had acquired a 82% stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings in a deal that values the company around $800 million. In another recording, Musaev allegedly called Russell "the face" of the deal and stressed the need for his own participation to be kept secret. However, Russell told the newspaper that Musaev had nothing to do with the deal and that any reports to the contrary were "false." At the same time, the US businessman refused to provide any specific information on the deal, saying he was required by law not to disclose the exact terms until the final agreement is signed, presumably in November, the report said. Meanwhile, Forbes Russia Development Director Dmitry Ozman said that the Russian branch of the media group was not aware of the $800 million purchase deal. In September 2018, Musaev announced the acquisition of the Russian edition of Forbes from Alexander Fedotov, vowing to form the publication's board of directors and invite a number of independent directors.

