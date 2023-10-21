International
US Media Claims Russian Tycoon Musaev Allegedly Behind Forbes Media Group Purchase
US Media Claims Russian Tycoon Musaev Allegedly Behind Forbes Media Group Purchase
US Media claims that Russian businessman Magomed Musaev is behind the $800 million purchase of Forbes by US businessman Austin Russell.
In May, Russell said he had acquired a 82% stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings in a deal that values the company around $800 million. In another recording, Musaev allegedly called Russell "the face" of the deal and stressed the need for his own participation to be kept secret. However, Russell told the newspaper that Musaev had nothing to do with the deal and that any reports to the contrary were "false." At the same time, the US businessman refused to provide any specific information on the deal, saying he was required by law not to disclose the exact terms until the final agreement is signed, presumably in November, the report said. Meanwhile, Forbes Russia Development Director Dmitry Ozman said that the Russian branch of the media group was not aware of the $800 million purchase deal. In September 2018, Musaev announced the acquisition of the Russian edition of Forbes from Alexander Fedotov, vowing to form the publication's board of directors and invite a number of independent directors.
russia
US Media Claims Russian Tycoon Musaev Allegedly Behind Forbes Media Group Purchase

19:39 GMT 21.10.2023
Forbes Building on Fifth Avenue in New York City
 Forbes Building on Fifth Avenue in New York City (now owned by New York University) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Elisa Rolle /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Washington Post claimed on Saturday, citing relevant audio and video recordings, that Russian businessman Magomed Musaev might have allegedly purchased Forbes Global Media Holdings for nearly $800 million, with the transaction carried out by US businessman Austin Russell.
In May, Russell said he had acquired a 82% stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings in a deal that values the company around $800 million.
"I just bought global Forbes ... You understand when you have in your hands the key to the most authoritative global brand, this key will give me access to anyone," Musaev was quoted by the newspaper as telling his associates on the tape.
In another recording, Musaev allegedly called Russell "the face" of the deal and stressed the need for his own participation to be kept secret.
However, Russell told the newspaper that Musaev had nothing to do with the deal and that any reports to the contrary were "false."
"There is not a single dollar of capital from any Chinese or Russian citizen or entity, including Musaev," Russell was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
At the same time, the US businessman refused to provide any specific information on the deal, saying he was required by law not to disclose the exact terms until the final agreement is signed, presumably in November, the report said.
Forbes logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2023
Beyond Politics
Billionaire Austin Russell Buying Majority Stake in Forbes - Reports
13 May, 04:57 GMT
Meanwhile, Forbes Russia Development Director Dmitry Ozman said that the Russian branch of the media group was not aware of the $800 million purchase deal.
"At Forbes, we do not know anything about the deal. He [Musaev] has not commented on the matter in a private conversation with me," Ozman said on Telegram.
In September 2018, Musaev announced the acquisition of the Russian edition of Forbes from Alexander Fedotov, vowing to form the publication's board of directors and invite a number of independent directors.
