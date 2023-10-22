https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/air-base-shelled-with-rockets-in-western-iraq-1114400064.html
Air Base Shelled With Rockets in Western Iraq
Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq came under rocket fire last night, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing military sources.
At least one of the blasts were heard inside the air base itself, according to the report.The Ain al-Asad base was shelled for three consecutive days. On the night of October 20, the base was attacked by drones and rockets, numerous explosions were heard inside, and the next day it was attacked by two drones. On October 22, a drone landed inside the base without causing any damage. The Ain al-Asad airbase hosts the US military as well as other members of the international anti-terror coalition.
Air Base Shelled With Rockets in Western Iraq
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq came under rocket fire last night, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing military sources.
At least one of the blasts were heard inside the air base itself, according to the report.
The Ain al-Asad base
was shelled for three consecutive days. On the night of October 20, the base was attacked by drones and rockets, numerous explosions were heard inside, and the next day it was attacked by two drones.
On October 22, a drone landed inside the base without causing any damage.
The Ain al-Asad airbase hosts the US military as well as other members of the international anti-terror coalition.