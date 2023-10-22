International
Air Base Shelled With Rockets in Western Iraq
Air Base Shelled With Rockets in Western Iraq
Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq came under rocket fire last night, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing military sources.
At least one of the blasts were heard inside the air base itself, according to the report.The Ain al-Asad base was shelled for three consecutive days. On the night of October 20, the base was attacked by drones and rockets, numerous explosions were heard inside, and the next day it was attacked by two drones. On October 22, a drone landed inside the base without causing any damage. The Ain al-Asad airbase hosts the US military as well as other members of the international anti-terror coalition.
09:17 GMT 22.10.2023
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2023
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq came under rocket fire last night, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing military sources.
At least one of the blasts were heard inside the air base itself, according to the report.
The Ain al-Asad base was shelled for three consecutive days. On the night of October 20, the base was attacked by drones and rockets, numerous explosions were heard inside, and the next day it was attacked by two drones.
Drone Strikes Air Base in Iraq Housing US Forces - Reports
18 October, 16:32 GMT
On October 22, a drone landed inside the base without causing any damage.
The Ain al-Asad airbase hosts the US military as well as other members of the international anti-terror coalition.
