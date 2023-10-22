International
Biden Discusses Situation Around Israel With Leaders of 5 Allied Countries - White House
Biden Discusses Situation Around Israel With Leaders of 5 Allied Countries - White House
US President Joe Biden spoke with five leaders of allied countries about the situation in Israel and Palestine
2023-10-22T22:58+0000
2023-10-22T23:03+0000
"President Biden convened a call this afternoon with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, and Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas," the White House said in a statement. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
Biden Discusses Situation Around Israel With Leaders of 5 Allied Countries - White House

22:58 GMT 22.10.2023
© AP Photo / Jonathan ErnstОбращение Джо Байдена к гражданам США из Овального кабинета Белого дома
Обращение Джо Байдена к гражданам США из Овального кабинета Белого дома - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2023
© AP Photo / Jonathan Ernst
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden discussed the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom, the White House said on Sunday.
"President Biden convened a call this afternoon with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, and Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas," the White House said in a statement.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
