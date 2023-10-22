LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Strikes Put Damascus, Aleppo Airports Out Of Operation - Reports

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it would intensify attacks on the Gaza Strip in preparation for the next phase - the ground operation in the conflict zone.
On 17 October, a rocket hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive explosion that killed nearly 500 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike for the explosion. The IDF, in turn, said the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries on both sides.
