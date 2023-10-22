International
On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a sudden, large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the border and killing and capturing people in neighboring Israeli communities. In response, Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
An Israeli F-16I fighter jet lands during the Blue Flag multinational air defense exercise that is organized from the Ovda air force base over the Negev Desert - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Strikes Put Damascus, Aleppo Airports Out Of Operation - Reports

04:35 GMT 22.10.2023 (Updated: 06:11 GMT 22.10.2023)
Being updated
On 7 October, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the border and killing and capturing people in neighboring Israeli communities. In response, Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it would intensify attacks on the Gaza Strip in preparation for the next phase - the ground operation in the conflict zone.
On 17 October, a rocket hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive explosion that killed nearly 500 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike for the explosion. The IDF, in turn, said the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries on both sides.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
05:41 GMT 22.10.2023
Israel Strikes Fighters Attempting to Fire Missiles From Lebanon – IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it carried out a strike against fighters who were allegedly attempting to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanon towards Israel.
"A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward the Avivim area along the border with Lebanon. IDF soldiers struck the cell before it was able to carry out the attack," the IDF said on Telegram.
05:35 GMT 22.10.2023
Over 50 Gazans Killed by Overnight Israeli Strikes – Reports
More than 50 Palestinians were killed as a result of overnight Israeli airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, media reported on Sunday, citing medical workers.
05:05 GMT 22.10.2023
Israeli Authorities Announced Evacuation of 14 Settlements in North of Country - IDF
Israeli authorities expand the evacuation program to 14 additional areas in the north of the country, the Israeli Defense Ministry and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
"The 14 communities added to the [evacuation] plan are: Snir, Dan, Beit Hillel, She'ar Yashuv, Hagoshrim, Liman, Matzuva, Eylon, Goren, Gornot HaGalil, Even Menachem, Sasa, Tziv'on and Ramot Naftali," a joint statement by the defense ministry and the IDF read.
05:00 GMT 22.10.2023
Israeli Strikes Put Damascus, Aleppo Airports Out Of Operation - Reports
Israeli forces carried out strikes on Damascus and Aleppo international airports in Syria, putting both out of operation, Syrian state news agency reported on Sunday, citing the country's military.
One civilian worker was killed and another one injured as a result of the strike, according to the report.
04:35 GMT 22.10.2023
Israeli Airstrike on Cafe in Gaza Strip Kills 10 People - Reports
At least 10 people were killed and dozens were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a cafe in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.
On the same day, the news agency reported that 29 people were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes on various parts of the Gaza Strip on Saturday afternoon.
