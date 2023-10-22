LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Strikes Put Damascus, Aleppo Airports Out Of Operation - Reports

Israel Strikes Fighters Attempting to Fire Missiles From Lebanon – IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it carried out a strike against fighters who were allegedly attempting to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanon towards Israel.

"A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell attempting to launch anti-tank missiles toward the Avivim area along the border with Lebanon. IDF soldiers struck the cell before it was able to carry out the attack," the IDF said on Telegram.