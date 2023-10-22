https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/not-so-different-neanderthals-may-be-way-closer-to-modern-humans-than-you-think-1114411397.html

Not So Different? Neanderthals May Be Way Closer to Modern Humans Than You Think

Discoveries at Gruta da Oliveira challenge longstanding notions of Neanderthals as primitive. They reveal a sophisticated culture and shared genetic history with modern humans, prompting reevaluation of their classification as a distinct species.

Discovered in the mid-19th century, Neanderthals have long been portrayed as bent-postured, thick-browed, and seemingly exchanging guttural vocalizations. This portrayal, painting them as less evolved than modern humans, persists despite growing evidence challenging this simplistic perception.In spite of extensive evidence highlighting their genetic and cultural parallels to humans, our vanished "cousins," the Neanderthals, are persistently categorized as a separate species, Homo neanderthalensis.After two decades of painstaking excavation in the central Portuguese cave called Gruta da Oliveira, a team of dedicated researchers is primed to challenge the prevailing outlook on them.Diego Angelucci, an archaeologist renowned for his work at the University of Trento, has offered a detailed account of the Gruta da Oliveira's age-old occupancy. This intriguing narrative depicts Neanderthals cohabiting occasionally with a menagerie of creatures, including wolves, lions, brown bears, and lynxes, from 93,000 to 71,000 years ago.At Gruta da Oliveira, Neanderthals relied heavily on controlled fire to cook various meat portions, such as goat, deer, and horse. This practice, established for at least a quarter of a million years, was a central aspect of their daily life, providing sustenance and protection.Neanderthals separated from our common ancestor over 800,000 years ago, long before modern humans emerged. Their discovery in 1864 marked a pivotal moment in science, revealing the existence of different human species.Analyzing the unique anatomical features, Anglo-Irish geologist William King asserted that these beings constituted a separate species. He contended that they possessed an upright posture similar to humans, albeit with a more robust and stooped physique. During the Victorian era, prevailing anthropological views considered this ancient cave-dwelling relative intellectually inferior to modern humans.With the accumulation of discoveries and the refinement of analytical tools, our perception of Neanderthals has evolved considerably. The outdated portrayal of them as stooped and grunting brutes has faded away. Today, we recognize our "primitive" kinsfolk as people who deliberately buried their deceased, crafted jewelry, and possibly even engaged in artistic expression.The indication that they employed fire with precision in their technology only strengthens the argument that Neanderthal culture was intricate, bearing striking similarities to humans.Recent genetic studies have uncovered a pattern of repeated interbreeding between Neanderthals and our forebears, casting doubt on their classification as a separate species. The persistence of the Homo neanderthalensis categorization is anticipated to endure, given the enduring importance of taxonomy in our historical comprehension of biology. Despite its complexity, taxonomy remains an indispensable cornerstone in unraveling the narrative of the evolutionary timeline.

