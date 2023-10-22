International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/presidential-candidates-desantis-scott-propose-punishing-students-for-palestine-support-1114395364.html
Presidential Candidates DeSantis, Scott Propose Punishing Students for Palestine Support
Presidential Candidates DeSantis, Scott Propose Punishing Students for Palestine Support
Republican nominees for President Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott say they will crack down on pro-Palestinian protests on campuses if elected.
2023-10-22T02:56+0000
2023-10-22T02:56+0000
americas
ron desantis
palestine
israel
republican
florida
guantanamo bay
palestine
hamas
palestinians
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098109419_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33e94968d7eceb17b54a078085d8a67b.jpg
Polling in the United States has shown significant opposition to Israel among younger Americans, but two Republican Party presidential candidates are promising to help put a stop to that if elected.DeSantis promised he’d cancel the student visas of such protesters and force them to leave the United States.Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) claimed he would deny Pell Grants to universities that failed to address “antisemitism.” The charge is often used uncritically against people who support the rights of Palestinians or criticize Israel.The US state of Florida has a large Jewish population; DeSantis has sought to appeal to them lately through actions such as sanctioning Iranian businesses in the state. He has also denounced protests in favor of Palestinians, calling them “a total disgrace.”“Something is really, really wrong with our education system,” said DeSantis, criticizing student groups at Harvard in particular.Students at Harvard and Columbia have faced a doxing campaign for signing a statement of solidarity with Palestine. As a result, at least one law firm has revoked job offers for three students who signed the statement.DeSantis is a veteran of the US Navy and provided legal counsel to US Navy Seals at the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba. He has been accused of witnessing torture of detainees during his time there.DeSantis is seen as the most viable alternative for the Republican nomination for President to former US President Donald Trump. He currently trails in most polls by around 30 to 40 points.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/love-it-or-leave-it-desantis-tells-people-to-get-out-of-country-1114204185.html
americas
palestine
israel
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/04/1098109419_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4849bf8f7f9ffe97218f21935a137c28.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pro palestine protests, free speech on college campuses, crack down on palestine movement, hamas, gaza protests
pro palestine protests, free speech on college campuses, crack down on palestine movement, hamas, gaza protests

Presidential Candidates DeSantis, Scott Propose Punishing Students for Palestine Support

02:56 GMT 22.10.2023
© AP Photo / Phelan M. EbenhackFILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2023
© AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Both Republican candidates promised they would crack down on support for Palestine and criticism of Israel among students if elected.
Polling in the United States has shown significant opposition to Israel among younger Americans, but two Republican Party presidential candidates are promising to help put a stop to that if elected.
“You see students demonstrating in our country in favor of Hamas,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) at a campaign event in Iowa, failing to cite any examples. “Remember, some of them are foreigners,” he added.
DeSantis promised he’d cancel the student visas of such protesters and force them to leave the United States.
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) claimed he would deny Pell Grants to universities that failed to address “antisemitism.” The charge is often used uncritically against people who support the rights of Palestinians or criticize Israel.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2023
Americas
Love it or Leave it, DeSantis Tells People to 'Get Out' of Country
14 October, 21:35 GMT
The US state of Florida has a large Jewish population; DeSantis has sought to appeal to them lately through actions such as sanctioning Iranian businesses in the state. He has also denounced protests in favor of Palestinians, calling them “a total disgrace.”
“Something is really, really wrong with our education system,” said DeSantis, criticizing student groups at Harvard in particular.
Students at Harvard and Columbia have faced a doxing campaign for signing a statement of solidarity with Palestine. As a result, at least one law firm has revoked job offers for three students who signed the statement.
DeSantis is a veteran of the US Navy and provided legal counsel to US Navy Seals at the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba. He has been accused of witnessing torture of detainees during his time there.
DeSantis is seen as the most viable alternative for the Republican nomination for President to former US President Donald Trump. He currently trails in most polls by around 30 to 40 points.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала