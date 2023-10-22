https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/presidential-candidates-desantis-scott-propose-punishing-students-for-palestine-support-1114395364.html

Presidential Candidates DeSantis, Scott Propose Punishing Students for Palestine Support

Republican nominees for President Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott say they will crack down on pro-Palestinian protests on campuses if elected.

Polling in the United States has shown significant opposition to Israel among younger Americans, but two Republican Party presidential candidates are promising to help put a stop to that if elected.DeSantis promised he’d cancel the student visas of such protesters and force them to leave the United States.Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) claimed he would deny Pell Grants to universities that failed to address “antisemitism.” The charge is often used uncritically against people who support the rights of Palestinians or criticize Israel.The US state of Florida has a large Jewish population; DeSantis has sought to appeal to them lately through actions such as sanctioning Iranian businesses in the state. He has also denounced protests in favor of Palestinians, calling them “a total disgrace.”“Something is really, really wrong with our education system,” said DeSantis, criticizing student groups at Harvard in particular.Students at Harvard and Columbia have faced a doxing campaign for signing a statement of solidarity with Palestine. As a result, at least one law firm has revoked job offers for three students who signed the statement.DeSantis is a veteran of the US Navy and provided legal counsel to US Navy Seals at the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba. He has been accused of witnessing torture of detainees during his time there.DeSantis is seen as the most viable alternative for the Republican nomination for President to former US President Donald Trump. He currently trails in most polls by around 30 to 40 points.

