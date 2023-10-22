International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/russian-foreign-ministry-confirms-lavrovs-talks-in-tehran-on-monday-1114404826.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov’s Talks in Tehran on Monday
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov’s Talks in Tehran on Monday
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Sunday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's scheduled talks in Iran on Monday.
2023-10-22T11:19+0000
2023-10-22T11:19+0000
world
sergey lavrov
tehran
georgia
azerbaijan
foreign ministry
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_e1523454a8e7e0829d452deee1e4055c.jpg
"We confirm Lavrov's planned talks in Tehran on Monday," Zakharova told Sputnik.Earlier, Iranian media reported plans to hold such a meeting. According to them, the meeting will discuss issues of regional cooperation in political, economic, transport, energy and security spheres. It is planned to discuss the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process during the meeting.In addition to the representatives of Russia and Iran, the meeting will be attended by the ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/lavrov-palestinian-israeli-conflict-may-escalate-into-regional-one-1114307991.html
tehran
georgia
azerbaijan
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e54fbd42f7c6a309136730c672f2170.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign ministry, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, talks in tehran
russian foreign ministry, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, talks in tehran

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov’s Talks in Tehran on Monday

11:19 GMT 22.10.2023
© Sputnik / Valeriy Sharifulin / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2023
© Sputnik / Valeriy Sharifulin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Sunday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's scheduled talks in Iran on Monday.
"We confirm Lavrov's planned talks in Tehran on Monday," Zakharova told Sputnik.
Earlier, Iranian media reported plans to hold such a meeting.
According to them, the meeting will discuss issues of regional cooperation in political, economic, transport, energy and security spheres. It is planned to discuss the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process during the meeting.
Smoke billows after an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 16, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2023
World
Lavrov: Palestinian-Israeli Conflict May Escalate Into Regional One
19 October, 04:55 GMT
In addition to the representatives of Russia and Iran, the meeting will be attended by the ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала