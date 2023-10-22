https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/russian-foreign-ministry-confirms-lavrovs-talks-in-tehran-on-monday-1114404826.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov’s Talks in Tehran on Monday
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov’s Talks in Tehran on Monday
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Sunday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's scheduled talks in Iran on Monday.
2023-10-22T11:19+0000
2023-10-22T11:19+0000
2023-10-22T11:19+0000
world
sergey lavrov
tehran
georgia
azerbaijan
foreign ministry
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_e1523454a8e7e0829d452deee1e4055c.jpg
"We confirm Lavrov's planned talks in Tehran on Monday," Zakharova told Sputnik.Earlier, Iranian media reported plans to hold such a meeting. According to them, the meeting will discuss issues of regional cooperation in political, economic, transport, energy and security spheres. It is planned to discuss the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process during the meeting.In addition to the representatives of Russia and Iran, the meeting will be attended by the ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/lavrov-palestinian-israeli-conflict-may-escalate-into-regional-one-1114307991.html
tehran
georgia
azerbaijan
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e54fbd42f7c6a309136730c672f2170.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign ministry, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, talks in tehran
russian foreign ministry, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, talks in tehran
Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov’s Talks in Tehran on Monday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Sunday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's scheduled talks in Iran on Monday.
"We confirm Lavrov's planned talks in Tehran on Monday," Zakharova told Sputnik.
Earlier, Iranian media reported plans to hold such a meeting.
According to them, the meeting will discuss issues of regional cooperation in political, economic, transport, energy and security spheres. It is planned to discuss the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process during the meeting.
In addition to the representatives of Russia and Iran
, the meeting will be attended by the ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.