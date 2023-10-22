https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/russian-foreign-ministry-confirms-lavrovs-talks-in-tehran-on-monday-1114404826.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov’s Talks in Tehran on Monday

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov’s Talks in Tehran on Monday

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed on Sunday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's scheduled talks in Iran on Monday.

2023-10-22T11:19+0000

2023-10-22T11:19+0000

2023-10-22T11:19+0000

world

sergey lavrov

tehran

georgia

azerbaijan

foreign ministry

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_e1523454a8e7e0829d452deee1e4055c.jpg

"We confirm Lavrov's planned talks in Tehran on Monday," Zakharova told Sputnik.Earlier, Iranian media reported plans to hold such a meeting. According to them, the meeting will discuss issues of regional cooperation in political, economic, transport, energy and security spheres. It is planned to discuss the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process during the meeting.In addition to the representatives of Russia and Iran, the meeting will be attended by the ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/lavrov-palestinian-israeli-conflict-may-escalate-into-regional-one-1114307991.html

tehran

georgia

azerbaijan

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign ministry, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, talks in tehran