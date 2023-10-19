https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/lavrov-palestinian-israeli-conflict-may-escalate-into-regional-one-1114307991.html

Lavrov: Palestinian-Israeli Conflict May Escalate Into Regional One

Lavrov: Palestinian-Israeli Conflict May Escalate Into Regional One

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict may escalate into a region-wide one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

2023-10-19T04:55+0000

2023-10-19T04:55+0000

2023-10-19T05:11+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

pyongyang

sergey lavrov

kim jong-un

russia

north korea

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114239592_0:166:3072:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_075d097bb5a43dfe8f863ffa725b4d5e.jpg

“As for the Gaza Strip, the risk of this crisis escalating into a region-wide conflict is quite serious,” Lavrov told reporters.Russia and Turkiye are in contact on the situation in the Middle East, Sergey Lavrov added.At a press point in Pyongyang, Lavrov was asked to comment on Turkiye’s initiative to create a system of guarantor countries for the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for peaceful settlement.“We believe any approaches should be based on a balance of interests of the parties, and not the imposition of someone’s interests at the expense of the interests of others. It seems to me that the Turkish initiative is dictated by the desire to ensure such a balance. We will be ready to cooperate to consider it,” he said.Contacts between Moscow and Pyongyang at various levels will continue, Lavrov said.“A month ago there was contact at the top level, today at the high level. I am confident that they will continue,” Lavrov said at a press point in Pyongyang when asked whether the schedule of bilateral contacts on the high and top levels was discussed during his meeting with his North Korean counterpart.Sergey Lavrov said that the intergovernmental commission of Russia and North Korea in November will discuss the cooperation in the geological survey and energy supplies.The minister added that all areas of cooperation, discussed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny spaceport in September, will be considered there."It includes geological survey, plans to supply energy and other goods that our friends from North Korea need," Lavrov said.Western Military Activity on the Korean PeninsulaRussia, together with North Korea and China, stands for the establishment of a regular negotiation process on security issues on the Korean Peninsula without preconditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Russia and North Korea are seriously concerned about the intensification of military activity in the region by the United States, Japan and South Korea, and Washington’s policy of transferring strategic infrastructure, including nuclear aspects, to the region, the minister said, adding that Moscow and Pyongyang pursue a course to ensure de-escalation in the region and the inadmissibility of escalating tensions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russia-and-china-may-help-end-israeli-palestinian-conflict-for-good---expert-1114299641.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/north-korea-us-south-korean-consultative-group-pushes-peninsula-to-brink-of-nuclear-war-1111959852.html

pyongyang

russia

north korea

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestinian-israeli conflict, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, conflict may escalate