US Prepares Draft UN Security Council Resolution on Palestinian-Israeli Conflict - Source

The United States has distributed a draft resolution on the conflict in Gaza which condemns Hamas and recognizes Israel's right to self-defense but does not call for a ceasefire.
The draft does not call for a ceasefire, a source in the Security Council told Sputnik. The draft, obtained by Sputnik, read that it "unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attack by Hamas and other terrorist groups that took place in Israel starting October 7." The draft resolution also reaffirms "Israel's inherent right of individual and collective self-defense" and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages "taken by Hamas," as well as respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians. Washington has already vetoed draft resolutions from Russia and Brazil.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States has distributed to the UN Security Council a draft resolution on the conflict in the Gaza Strip, condemning Hamas and recognizing Israel's right to self-defense
The draft does not call for a ceasefire, a source in the Security Council told Sputnik.
"The US has distributed a draft about an hour ago," the source said.
The draft, obtained by Sputnik, read that it "unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attack by Hamas and other terrorist groups that took place in Israel starting October 7."
The draft resolution also reaffirms "Israel's inherent right of individual and collective self-defense" and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages "taken by Hamas," as well as respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.
Washington has already vetoed draft resolutions from Russia and Brazil.