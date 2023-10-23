Fantasy or Future? World Science Fiction Convention Kicks Off in China
The 81st World Science Fiction Convention, often referred to as Worldcon, is a notable annual event this year held in Chengdu, China, from 18th to 22nd October 2023. Each year, the convention is held in a different city, showcasing the global appreciation and enthusiasm for speculative fiction.
This year's convention marked a significant milestone as it was the first time China hosted the esteemed gathering, firmly placing Chengdu, a southwestern Chinese city known for its burgeoning tech hub, on the global science fiction map.As the world's largest and most influential science fiction carnival, Worldcon 2023 brought together a global community of science fiction enthusiasts, writers, and creators. Among the distinguished guests of honor were notable writers like Cixin Liu, Sergey Lukyanenko, and Robert J. Sawyer. This convention was not only a celebration of the science fiction genre but also a significant platform that mirrored the dreams and fears of the modern age through the imaginative lens of speculative fiction. The event reflected on the global influence of the science fiction genre and acted as a catalyst in fostering discussions about the genre's capability to reflect societal norms, aspirations, and the evolving technological scene. By hosting the convention, Chengdu showcased its growing technological landscape, which resonates well with the imaginative and futuristic themes that science fiction embodies.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu.
This photo shows people walking outside the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, during WorldCon. Once banned, Chinese science fiction has exploded into the mainstream, embraced by the government and public alike – inviting scrutiny of a genre that has become known for its freedom of expression.
