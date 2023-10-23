International
The 81st World Science Fiction Convention, often referred to as Worldcon, is a notable annual event this year held in Chengdu, China, from 18th to 22nd October 2023.
This year's convention marked a significant milestone as it was the first time China hosted the esteemed gathering, firmly placing Chengdu, a southwestern Chinese city known for its burgeoning tech hub, on the global science fiction map.As the world's largest and most influential science fiction carnival, Worldcon 2023 brought together a global community of science fiction enthusiasts, writers, and creators. Among the distinguished guests of honor were notable writers like Cixin Liu, Sergey Lukyanenko, and Robert J. Sawyer. This convention was not only a celebration of the science fiction genre but also a significant platform that mirrored the dreams and fears of the modern age through the imaginative lens of speculative fiction. The event reflected on the global influence of the science fiction genre and acted as a catalyst in fostering discussions about the genre's capability to reflect societal norms, aspirations, and the evolving technological scene. By hosting the convention, Chengdu showcased its growing technological landscape, which resonates well with the imaginative and futuristic themes that science fiction embodies.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu.
Fantasy or Future? World Science Fiction Convention Kicks Off in China

The 81st World Science Fiction Convention, also known as Worldcon, is a prominent annual event being held in Chengdu, China this year, from October 18-22, 2023. Each year, the convention takes place in a different city, serving as a platform for celebrating and nurturing global interest and a passion for speculative fiction.
This year's convention marked a significant milestone as it was the first time China hosted the esteemed gathering, firmly placing Chengdu, a southwestern Chinese city known for its burgeoning tech hub, on the global science fiction map.
As the world's largest and most influential science fiction carnival, Worldcon 2023 brought together a global community of science fiction enthusiasts, writers, and creators. Among the distinguished guests of honor were notable writers like Cixin Liu, Sergey Lukyanenko, and Robert J. Sawyer.
This convention was not only a celebration of the science fiction genre but also a significant platform that mirrored the dreams and fears of the modern age through the imaginative lens of speculative fiction.
The event reflected on the global influence of the science fiction genre and acted as a catalyst in fostering discussions about the genre's capability to reflect societal norms, aspirations, and the evolving technological scene. By hosting the convention, Chengdu showcased its growing technological landscape, which resonates well with the imaginative and futuristic themes that science fiction embodies.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu.
© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors walk next to a giant sculpture at the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu, in China’s southwest Sichuan province on October 21, 2023.

Visitors walk next to a giant sculpture at the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu, in China’s southwest Sichuan province on October 21, 2023. - Sputnik International
1/10
© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors walk next to a giant sculpture at the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu, in China’s southwest Sichuan province on October 21, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Rebecca Bailey

This photo shows people walking outside the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, during WorldCon. Once banned, Chinese science fiction has exploded into the mainstream, embraced by the government and public alike – inviting scrutiny of a genre that has become known for its freedom of expression.

This photo shows people walking outside the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, during WorldCon. Once banned, Chinese science fiction has exploded into the mainstream, embraced by the government and public alike – inviting scrutiny of a genre that has become known for its freedom of expression. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AFP 2023 / Rebecca Bailey

This photo shows people walking outside the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, during WorldCon. Once banned, Chinese science fiction has exploded into the mainstream, embraced by the government and public alike – inviting scrutiny of a genre that has become known for its freedom of expression.

© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

A woman wearing a costume at the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu.

A woman wearing a costume at the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

A woman wearing a costume at the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu.

© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors gazing at a visual exhibition during the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention.

Visitors gazing at a visual exhibition during the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors gazing at a visual exhibition during the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention.

© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Children walking past space suits of the Chinese sci-fi movie The Wandering Earth on display.

Children walking past space suits of the Chinese sci-fi movie The Wandering Earth on display. - Sputnik International
5/10
© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Children walking past space suits of the Chinese sci-fi movie The Wandering Earth on display.

© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors browsing through merchandise at a store during the Convention in Chengdu.

Visitors browsing through merchandise at a store during the Convention in Chengdu. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors browsing through merchandise at a store during the Convention in Chengdu.

© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

A man toying with a Kormo mascot on display.

A man toying with a Kormo mascot on display. - Sputnik International
7/10
© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

A man toying with a Kormo mascot on display.

© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors eye figurines of fictional characters for sale.

Visitors eye figurines of fictional characters for sale. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors eye figurines of fictional characters for sale.

© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors going up futuristic escalators to enter the exhibition.

Visitors going up futuristic escalators to enter the exhibition. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors going up futuristic escalators to enter the exhibition.

© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors exploring the exhibits at the World Science Fiction Convention.

Visitors exploring the exhibits at the World Science Fiction Convention. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AFP 2023 / Hector Retamal

Visitors exploring the exhibits at the World Science Fiction Convention.

