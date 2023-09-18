International
Musk Says China May Lead World in Development, Regulation of AI Technology
China may end up leading the world in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Monday.
18:08 GMT 18.09.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China may end up leading the world in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Monday.
"To your point about which countries will have significant leadership in AI, China is certainly one of them, one of the very top, potentially number one," Musk said during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Western leaders have expressed concern about China potentially lacking in AI regulation, Musk said.
However, Musk said that he met with the Chinese leadership to discuss the risks of AI and the officials took notice of the risk of a digital superintelligence taking control of China from the Chinese Communist Party.
An Artificial Intelligence Artist Interpretation of US-made AI-Powered Drones Flying over the South China Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
Military
Pentagon Offers New Details on AI-Powered Programs Intended to Counter China
6 September, 22:47 GMT
Musk and Netanyahu discussed the potential risks and benefits of AI to humankind during their meeting. AI is potentially the biggest threat to civilization, Musk said, adding that there is still a chance to responsibly develop the technology.
