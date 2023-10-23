International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/russia-india-see-trade-more-than-double-over-8-months-from-2022-1114414992.html
Russia, India See Trade More Than Double Over 8 Months From 2022
Russia, India See Trade More Than Double Over 8 Months From 2022
Trade between Russia and India more than doubled in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.
2023-10-23T03:23+0000
2023-10-23T03:23+0000
russia
russia
india
business
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091304553_0:550:1686:1498_1920x0_80_0_0_988b2d6aa712adf286beb7f110abdd67.jpg
This is 20% more than the figure recorded for the whole of 2022, Sputnik estimates. Trade deficit between the two countries also more than doubled to $38.6 billion. The South Asian nation imported $41.2 billion worth of Russian goods in the first eight months of this year, versus $17.1 billion seen a year ago, whereas exports grew only to $2.5 billion. Russia is India’s fourth-largest trade partner after the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates, which all saw their trade with India decrease from January-August of this year compared to the same period in 2022. US trade with India was down by 10% to $80.8 billion, China’s by 8% to $75.3 billion, and the UAE’s by 9% to $51.2 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/russia-expects-launch-of-visa-free-group-tourist-exchange-with-india-in-2024--1113265541.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091304553_0:392:1686:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_12ece125a4af66b1c11c7a69fe2b7901.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian indian relations, russia india trade, economy of russia, who is trading with russia
russian indian relations, russia india trade, economy of russia, who is trading with russia

Russia, India See Trade More Than Double Over 8 Months From 2022

03:23 GMT 23.10.2023
© Photo : Indian PM Office / Modi Meets Putin in DelhiModi Putin Meet
Modi Putin Meet - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2023
© Photo : Indian PM Office / Modi Meets Putin in Delhi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and India more than doubled from January-August 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching $43.8 billion, according to data from the Indian Commerce Ministry.
This is 20% more than the figure recorded for the whole of 2022, Sputnik estimates.
Trade deficit between the two countries also more than doubled to $38.6 billion. The South Asian nation imported $41.2 billion worth of Russian goods in the first eight months of this year, versus $17.1 billion seen a year ago, whereas exports grew only to $2.5 billion.
Building of Ministry of Economic Development in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2023
Russia
Russia Expects Launch of Visa-Free Group Tourist Exchange With India in 2024
11 September, 03:27 GMT
Russia is India’s fourth-largest trade partner after the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates, which all saw their trade with India decrease from January-August of this year compared to the same period in 2022. US trade with India was down by 10% to $80.8 billion, China’s by 8% to $75.3 billion, and the UAE’s by 9% to $51.2 billion.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала