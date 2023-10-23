https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/russia-india-see-trade-more-than-double-over-8-months-from-2022-1114414992.html

Russia, India See Trade More Than Double Over 8 Months From 2022

Trade between Russia and India more than doubled in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.

This is 20% more than the figure recorded for the whole of 2022, Sputnik estimates. Trade deficit between the two countries also more than doubled to $38.6 billion. The South Asian nation imported $41.2 billion worth of Russian goods in the first eight months of this year, versus $17.1 billion seen a year ago, whereas exports grew only to $2.5 billion. Russia is India’s fourth-largest trade partner after the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates, which all saw their trade with India decrease from January-August of this year compared to the same period in 2022. US trade with India was down by 10% to $80.8 billion, China’s by 8% to $75.3 billion, and the UAE’s by 9% to $51.2 billion.

