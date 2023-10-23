https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/russia-india-see-trade-more-than-double-over-8-months-from-2022-1114414992.html
Russia, India See Trade More Than Double Over 8 Months From 2022
Russia, India See Trade More Than Double Over 8 Months From 2022
Trade between Russia and India more than doubled in the first eight months of 2023 compared to the same period last year.
2023-10-23T03:23+0000
2023-10-23T03:23+0000
2023-10-23T03:23+0000
russia
russia
india
business
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091304553_0:550:1686:1498_1920x0_80_0_0_988b2d6aa712adf286beb7f110abdd67.jpg
This is 20% more than the figure recorded for the whole of 2022, Sputnik estimates. Trade deficit between the two countries also more than doubled to $38.6 billion. The South Asian nation imported $41.2 billion worth of Russian goods in the first eight months of this year, versus $17.1 billion seen a year ago, whereas exports grew only to $2.5 billion. Russia is India’s fourth-largest trade partner after the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates, which all saw their trade with India decrease from January-August of this year compared to the same period in 2022. US trade with India was down by 10% to $80.8 billion, China’s by 8% to $75.3 billion, and the UAE’s by 9% to $51.2 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/russia-expects-launch-of-visa-free-group-tourist-exchange-with-india-in-2024--1113265541.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091304553_0:392:1686:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_12ece125a4af66b1c11c7a69fe2b7901.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian indian relations, russia india trade, economy of russia, who is trading with russia
russian indian relations, russia india trade, economy of russia, who is trading with russia
Russia, India See Trade More Than Double Over 8 Months From 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and India more than doubled from January-August 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, reaching $43.8 billion, according to data from the Indian Commerce Ministry.
This is 20% more than the figure recorded for the whole of 2022, Sputnik estimates.
Trade deficit between the two countries also more than doubled to $38.6 billion. The South Asian nation imported $41.2 billion worth of Russian goods in the first eight months of this year, versus $17.1 billion seen a year ago, whereas exports grew only to $2.5 billion.
Russia is India’s fourth-largest trade partner after the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates, which all saw their trade with India decrease from January-August of this year compared to the same period in 2022. US trade with India was down by 10% to $80.8 billion, China’s by 8% to $75.3 billion, and the UAE’s by 9% to $51.2 billion.