https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/russian-forces-can-withstand-any-threat---dpr-head-aide-on-us-atacms-in-ukraine-1114415507.html

Russian Forces Can 'Withstand Any Threat' - DPR Head Aide on US ATACMS in Ukraine

Russian Forces Can 'Withstand Any Threat' - DPR Head Aide on US ATACMS in Ukraine

For months the US had hesitated about giving Ukraine the longer-range ATACMS over fears that Kiev would use them to strike inside Russia, further escalating the conflict. Over recent days, reports surfaced stating that the United States finally secretly shipped a small number of missiles to Ukraine as part of the ongoing botched counteroffensive.

2023-10-23T06:05+0000

2023-10-23T06:05+0000

2023-10-23T06:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

us arms for ukraine

army tactical missile system (atacms)

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113834870_0:79:2747:1624_1920x0_80_0_0_41da84bb8f0c4fca1537e45133a5b637.jpg

The Russian air defense system has already encountered ATACMS missiles, which have been delivered to Kiev, according to Yan Gagin, adviser to the head of the DPR.“Now the information field both in Russia and in the world is filled with news that the Ukrainians have already launched the first strikes using ATACMS missiles... They [Ukrainian Armed Forces] report on this themselves, and now there are a lot of videos on this subject... Now our air defenses have experience...for effective destruction of such targets. I think this will be done by our armed forces," Gagin stated.He recalled that Russian air defenses already have experience in intercepting missiles such as Storm Shadow and HIMARS.He pointed out the interceptions of Ukrainian missiles and drones that constantly try to attack Crimea as a prime example.The White House has officially announced that it has recently delivered ATACMS to Ukraine, offering an upgraded version with an improved range of up to 165 kilometers. According to media reports, Kiev received at least a dozen of such missiles.President Vladimir Putin has called the move 'another mistake by the United States'. He believes that these weapons pose an additional threat, though not enough to radically alter the situation on the front lines. Nevertheless, Russia has the capability to defend itself against these attacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/ukraines-dangerous-bet-on-us-atacms-a-gamble-with-civilians-lives-1114402421.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/atacms-why-are-us-war-hawks-so-desperate-to-send-tactical-missile-system-to-ukraine-1114148434.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, atacms for ukraine, ukraine weapons, russian air defenses