Aussie Cossack: Australia's Fearsome Military Trailers & Albanese Jumping Into New War

“Albanese is sending Australian weapons, troops and airplanes and fighter jets to the Middle East to join another war. It’s funny, but it’s true. That’s the problem,” says Sputnik contributor Semyon Boykov a.k.a. Aussie Cossack.
2023-10-26
2023-10-26T19:01+0000
2023-10-26T19:50+0000
While recent media reports suggest Australia’s latest contribution to Kiev’s cause includes anti-drone gear and a 3D metal printer, one can only wonder what else Canberra may dispatch considering what some of its previous Ukrainian aid packages contained.“You know, we actually sent trailers. We sent 14 trailers to Ukraine,” recalls Sputnik contributor Semyon Boykov a.k.a. Aussie Cossack. “That was the last deal of Australian military support.”The trailers in question were just “your ordinary trailers painted green,” Boykov notes, adding that the cost of buying such trailers in Poland, Ukraine’s neighbor, would have probably been smaller than the cost of shipping them all the way from Australia.The Aussie Cossack shared his thoughts on the subject as Albanese sends Australian troops and aircraft to the Middle East amid the ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.“Albanese is sending Australian weapons, troops and airplanes and fighter jets to the Middle East to join another war. It’s funny, but it’s true. That’s the problem,” says Boykov.Check out what else the Aussie Cossack has to say on the matter.
19:01 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 19:50 GMT 26.10.2023)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a new military aid package for the Kiev regime this week, a deal worth some $20 million.
While recent media reports suggest Australia’s latest contribution to Kiev’s cause includes anti-drone gear and a 3D metal printer, one can only wonder what else Canberra may dispatch considering what some of its previous Ukrainian aid packages
contained.
“You know, we actually sent trailers. We sent 14 trailers to Ukraine,” recalls Sputnik contributor Semyon Boykov a.k.a. Aussie Cossack. “That was the last deal of Australian military support.”
The trailers in question were just “your ordinary trailers painted green,” Boykov notes, adding that the cost of buying such trailers in Poland, Ukraine’s neighbor, would have probably been smaller than the cost of shipping them all the way from Australia.
The Aussie Cossack shared his thoughts on the subject as Albanese sends Australian troops and aircraft to the Middle East
amid the ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“Albanese is sending Australian weapons, troops and airplanes and fighter jets to the Middle East to join another war. It’s funny, but it’s true. That’s the problem,” says Boykov.
Check out what else the Aussie Cossack has to say on the matter.