https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/aussie-cossack-australias-fearsome-military-trailers--albanese-jumping-into-new-war-1114509818.html

Aussie Cossack: Australia's Fearsome Military Trailers & Albanese Jumping Into New War

Aussie Cossack: Australia's Fearsome Military Trailers & Albanese Jumping Into New War

“Albanese is sending Australian weapons, troops and airplanes and fighter jets to the Middle East to join another war. It’s funny, but it’s true. That’s the problem,” says Sputnik contributor Semyon Boykov a.k.a. Aussie Cossack.

2023-10-26T19:01+0000

2023-10-26T19:01+0000

2023-10-26T19:50+0000

world

australia

anthony albanese

military aid

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/19/1114473749_0:96:3205:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_c1e0933d33d6f4569243f1faa12cec98.jpg

While recent media reports suggest Australia’s latest contribution to Kiev’s cause includes anti-drone gear and a 3D metal printer, one can only wonder what else Canberra may dispatch considering what some of its previous Ukrainian aid packages contained.“You know, we actually sent trailers. We sent 14 trailers to Ukraine,” recalls Sputnik contributor Semyon Boykov a.k.a. Aussie Cossack. “That was the last deal of Australian military support.”The trailers in question were just “your ordinary trailers painted green,” Boykov notes, adding that the cost of buying such trailers in Poland, Ukraine’s neighbor, would have probably been smaller than the cost of shipping them all the way from Australia.The Aussie Cossack shared his thoughts on the subject as Albanese sends Australian troops and aircraft to the Middle East amid the ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.“Albanese is sending Australian weapons, troops and airplanes and fighter jets to the Middle East to join another war. It’s funny, but it’s true. That’s the problem,” says Boykov.Check out what else the Aussie Cossack has to say on the matter.

australia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

australia military aid to ukraine, why is australia sending troops to the middle east