US Announces New $150Mln Military Package for Ukraine, Including NASAMS, AIM-9M, Stinger Missiles
16:14 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 16:54 GMT 26.10.2023)
Having already supplied Ukraine with billions of dollars' worth of weapons and military hardware, the United States has now announced yet another military assistance package for the regime in Kiev.
The new US $150 million security assistance package for Ukraine includes anti-aircraft Stinger missiles, additional artillery rounds, and munitions for NASAMS and HIMARS systems, among other items, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
"The capabilities in this package, valued at up to $150 million, include: Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); AIM-9M missiles for air defense; Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds," the Pentagon said in a press release.
The release also noted the package includes TOW missiles, Javelin anti-armor systems, cold weather gear, spare parts, night visions devices, demolitions for obstacle clearing, and more than two million rounds of small arms ammunition.