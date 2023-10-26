https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/us-announces-new-150mln-military-package-for-ukraine-including-nasams-aim-9m-stinger-missiles-1114505994.html

US Announces New $150Mln Military Package for Ukraine, Including NASAMS, AIM-9M, Stinger Missiles

Having already supplied Ukraine with billions of dollars' worth of weapons and military hardware, the United States has now announced yet another military... 26.10.2023, Sputnik International

The new US $150 million security assistance package for Ukraine includes anti-aircraft Stinger missiles, additional artillery rounds, and munitions for NASAMS and HIMARS systems, among other items, the Pentagon said on Thursday. The release also noted the package includes TOW missiles, Javelin anti-armor systems, cold weather gear, spare parts, night visions devices, demolitions for obstacle clearing, and more than two million rounds of small arms ammunition.

