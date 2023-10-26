https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/china-hopes-us-will-observe-nuclear-testing-moratorium-1114504121.html
China Hopes US Will Observe Nuclear Testing Moratorium
Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian voiced hope at a briefing on Thursday that the United States would observe the moratorium on nuclear testing.
"China will closely monitor the US actions. We hope that the US will take more concrete actions to perform its duties in observing the nuclear testing moratorium," Wu said. In early October, the US conducted an underground nuclear test in Nevada. It took place hours after the Russian lower house passed a bill to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian voiced hope at a briefing on Thursday that the United States would observe the moratorium on nuclear testing.