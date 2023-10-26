https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/fbi-received-criminal-info-from-over-40-confidential-sources-on-biden-hunter---reports-1114489284.html
FBI Received 'Criminal Info' From Over 40 Confidential Sources on Biden, Hunter - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has maintained over 40 confidential sources over criminal matters related to the Biden family, US broadcaster reported, citing information obtained by Republican Senator Chuck Grassely.
According to the report, Grassley learned that an FBI task force within the Washington Field office occasionally shut down reporting and information on Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden
by multiple FBI offices by falsely discrediting the information as "foreign disinformation," causing any investigations related to the the family to cease.
However, according to the report, which cites Grassley, confidential sources were vetted and deemed unrelated to foreign, and especially Russian, sources.
These facts have come to light, the report said, after Grassley wrote to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday night discussing the information, which outlined facts pointing towards credible whistleblowers outing an attempt by the Justice Department and FBI to shut down investigative activity relating to the Biden family.
According to the report, Grassley demands answers from both the FBI and the DOJ by November 17.