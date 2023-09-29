https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/how-menendez-case-exposes-hunter-bidens-special-treatment-1113808475.html

How Menendez Case Exposes Hunter Biden's Special Treatment

The case of US Senator Bob Menendez, who has been charged with corruption and bribery, has once again indicated how lax the prosecution of First Son Hunter Biden is, according to legal observers.

Bob Menendez, a Democratic senator from New Jersey, was indicted last week on federal corruption charges.Per prosecutors, the powerful Democratic lawmaker allegedly used his official position to benefit three New Jersey businessmen and the Egyptian government in exchange for gold bars and cash, a luxury convertible and other gifts. Menendez did not act alone: his wife Nadine Menendez (aka Nadine Arslanian) acted as a go-between, according to prosecutors.US Attorney Damian Williams was quoted as saying: "My Office is firmly committed to rooting out corruption, without fear or favor, and without any regard to partisan politics. We will continue to do so."The Department of Justice's (DoJ) determination to bring Menendez to justice comes in stark contrast to how the department handled Hunter Biden's case, as prominent US legal scholar Jonathan Turley writes in his blog.Per Turley, "there are striking similarities between the Menendez and Biden cases". First, Hunter Biden was allegedly providing access to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for cash and gifts. In the case of Menendez it was his wife, Nadine, who sold the senator's attention for top dollar.Second, both Bob Menendez and Hunter Biden are believed to have received luxury cars from their foreign partners.Third, while Hunter allegedly got a diamond that cost roughly $80,000, Menendez was supposedly given gold bars worth $120,000.Fourth, Joe Biden – a "brand" to be sold – was at the time a Democratic vice president; Menendez has long been seen as one of the most powerful Democratic senators.Fifth, both Hunter and Nadine created international companies and provided consultant services while having little if any experience in the field.Citing IRS whistleblowers, the lawyer pointed to the fact that the DoJ let the statute of limitations expire on the most serious tax charges against the first son. The DoJ also shied away from charging Hunter under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Moreover, the DoJ was about to strike a questionable sweetheart plea deal (which was then shredded by a judge) with Hunter.According to Turley, while FBI agents zealously searched Menendez's premises, the Bidens were said to be informed on planned searches as well as on attempts to interview the president’s son beforehand.As such, the way that the DoJ treated influential Democratic Senator Menendez raises further questions with regard to a kid-glove attitude to the Bidens and other top political dynasties in Washington.

