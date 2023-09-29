https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/how-menendez-case-exposes-hunter-bidens-special-treatment-1113808475.html
How Menendez Case Exposes Hunter Biden's Special Treatment
How Menendez Case Exposes Hunter Biden's Special Treatment
The case of US Senator Bob Menendez, who has been charged with corruption and bribery, has once again indicated how lax the prosecution of First Son Hunter Biden is, according to legal observers.
2023-09-29T18:39+0000
2023-09-29T18:39+0000
2023-09-29T18:39+0000
us
americas
bob menendez
hunter biden
jonathan turley
new jersey
new york
washington
fbi
hunter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107707/52/1077075251_0:0:1983:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_0b39196c93e725a8e6f05c53b6079976.jpg
Bob Menendez, a Democratic senator from New Jersey, was indicted last week on federal corruption charges.Per prosecutors, the powerful Democratic lawmaker allegedly used his official position to benefit three New Jersey businessmen and the Egyptian government in exchange for gold bars and cash, a luxury convertible and other gifts. Menendez did not act alone: his wife Nadine Menendez (aka Nadine Arslanian) acted as a go-between, according to prosecutors.US Attorney Damian Williams was quoted as saying: "My Office is firmly committed to rooting out corruption, without fear or favor, and without any regard to partisan politics. We will continue to do so."The Department of Justice's (DoJ) determination to bring Menendez to justice comes in stark contrast to how the department handled Hunter Biden's case, as prominent US legal scholar Jonathan Turley writes in his blog.Per Turley, "there are striking similarities between the Menendez and Biden cases". First, Hunter Biden was allegedly providing access to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for cash and gifts. In the case of Menendez it was his wife, Nadine, who sold the senator's attention for top dollar.Second, both Bob Menendez and Hunter Biden are believed to have received luxury cars from their foreign partners.Third, while Hunter allegedly got a diamond that cost roughly $80,000, Menendez was supposedly given gold bars worth $120,000.Fourth, Joe Biden – a "brand" to be sold – was at the time a Democratic vice president; Menendez has long been seen as one of the most powerful Democratic senators.Fifth, both Hunter and Nadine created international companies and provided consultant services while having little if any experience in the field.Citing IRS whistleblowers, the lawyer pointed to the fact that the DoJ let the statute of limitations expire on the most serious tax charges against the first son. The DoJ also shied away from charging Hunter under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Moreover, the DoJ was about to strike a questionable sweetheart plea deal (which was then shredded by a judge) with Hunter.According to Turley, while FBI agents zealously searched Menendez's premises, the Bidens were said to be informed on planned searches as well as on attempts to interview the president’s son beforehand.As such, the way that the DoJ treated influential Democratic Senator Menendez raises further questions with regard to a kid-glove attitude to the Bidens and other top political dynasties in Washington.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/hes-toast-strong-case-against-senator-menendez-just-tip-of-corruption-iceberg---experts-1113740971.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/menendez-will-not-resign-amid-bribery-charges-in-spite-of-demand-by-over-half-of-dem-senators-1113779989.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230827/do-clintons-seek-to-steal-thunder-from-team-biden--cash-in-on-ukraine-1112930025.html
americas
new jersey
new york
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107707/52/1077075251_0:0:1983:1488_1920x0_80_0_0_35613ad2fa5164c2cf6cd11157e680ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bob menendez, menendez indictment, corruption charge, bribery case, nadine menendez, fara, gold bars, cash, luxury car, influence peddlig, hunter biden, joe biden, pay-to-play, rosemont seneca, burisma, federal investigation hunter biden, fbi, doj, tax charges
bob menendez, menendez indictment, corruption charge, bribery case, nadine menendez, fara, gold bars, cash, luxury car, influence peddlig, hunter biden, joe biden, pay-to-play, rosemont seneca, burisma, federal investigation hunter biden, fbi, doj, tax charges
How Menendez Case Exposes Hunter Biden's Special Treatment
The case of US Senator Bob Menendez, who has been charged with corruption and bribery, has once again indicated how lax the prosecution of First Son Hunter Biden is, according to legal observers.
Bob Menendez
, a Democratic senator from New Jersey, was indicted last week on federal corruption charges
.
Per prosecutors, the powerful Democratic lawmaker allegedly used his official position to benefit three New Jersey businessmen and the Egyptian government in exchange for gold bars and cash, a luxury convertible and other gifts. Menendez did not act alone: his wife Nadine Menendez (aka Nadine Arslanian) acted as a go-between, according to prosecutors.
"In June 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at the New Jersey home of Menendez and Nadine Menendez. During that search, the FBI found many of the fruits of this bribery scheme, including cash, gold, the luxury convertible, and home furnishings," reads the press release of the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York.
US Attorney Damian Williams
was quoted as saying: "My Office is firmly committed to rooting out corruption, without fear or favor, and without any regard to partisan politics. We will continue to do so."
The Department of Justice's (DoJ) determination to bring Menendez to justice comes in stark contrast to how the department handled Hunter Biden's case, as prominent US legal scholar Jonathan Turley writes in his blog.
Per Turley, "there are striking similarities between the Menendez and Biden cases".
First, Hunter Biden was allegedly providing access to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, in exchange for cash and gifts. In the case of Menendez it was his wife, Nadine, who sold the senator's attention for top dollar.
Second, both Bob Menendez and Hunter Biden are believed to have received luxury cars from their foreign partners.
Third, while Hunter allegedly got a diamond that cost roughly $80,000, Menendez was supposedly given gold bars worth $120,000.
Fourth
, Joe Biden
– a "brand" to be sold – was at the time a Democratic vice president; Menendez has long been seen as one of the most powerful Democratic senators.
Fifth, both Hunter and Nadine created international companies and provided consultant services while having little if any experience in the field.
"There is of course a major difference between the Biden and Menendez cases: Menendez and his wife are being criminally charged for their alleged influence peddling," underscored Turley.
Citing IRS whistleblowers, the lawyer pointed to the fact that the DoJ let the statute of limitations expire on the most serious tax charges against the first son. The DoJ also shied away from charging Hunter under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Moreover, the DoJ was about to strike a questionable sweetheart plea deal (which was then shredded by a judge) with Hunter.
According to Turley, while FBI agents zealously searched Menendez's premises, the Bidens were said to be informed on planned searches as well as on attempts to interview the president’s son beforehand.
As such, the way that the DoJ treated influential Democratic Senator Menendez raises further questions with regard to a kid-glove attitude to the Bidens and other top political dynasties
in Washington.