‘Good For American Jobs’: US Reportedly Changes Tactics on Ukraine Aid
US President Joe Biden earlier seeking $24 billion in aid to Ukraine resulted a threat of the government shutdown in September, when Republican Congressmen refused to approve a budget that included funds for the Kiev regime.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113857557_0:0:2795:1572_1920x0_80_0_0_6f49c866c5336374a1fbeccf7b0e4ec9.jpg
‘Good For American Jobs’: US Reportedly Changes Tactics on Ukraine Aid
The Joe Biden administration is privately speaking to each representative of both political parties in Congress to justify the need for further aid to Ukraine by the fact that it will allegedly become the key to economic growth in the US itself, media reported.
The White House aides are “quietly” distributing talking points among the lawmakers to make the case that shoring up the Kiev regime “is good for American jobs,” the outlet reported.
“As we replenish our stocks of weapons, we are partnering with the US defense industry to increase our capacity and meet the needs of the US and our allies both now and in the future,” a copy of the talking points obtained by the outlet reads.
The outlet described the talking points as "an implicit recognition" that the Biden administration "has work to do in selling its $106 billion foreign aid supplemental request [announced in POTUS' speech last week] - and that talking about it squarely under the umbrella of national security interests hasn't done the trick."
The White House’s apparent change “in sales pitch” comes as the latest opinion polls indicate that Americans are becoming skeptical about Washington’s aid to Kiev and continuing to question Biden’s handling of the US economy.
The outlet noted in this regard that some Republicans berate the Biden administration for its “subpar” rhetoric about Ukraine, purportedly adding that the White House should “change its message” in order to gain House GOP support and preserve the stronger backing in the Senate.
An unnamed senior Republican congressional aide was quoted by the outlet as saying that the Biden administration has privately "realized that their messaging on Ukraine specifically has been a disaster [...] and that they need to change."
“There has been a bit of effort to help the administration understand that their messaging is wholly inadequate, and they’re using phrases that Republicans don’t respond to, and they’re not making convincing arguments,” the aide added.
The remarks came after former State Department diplomat James Carden argued that Biden's nationally broadcast speech
last week, in which he sought broad support for stepping up already huge levels of US aid to Ukraine, was another unthinking, reflexive expression of the globalist mindset that has been destroying the US economy over the past several decades.
"The speech will be remembered, if at all, as a perfect encapsulation of the 'America Last' mindset of our ruling class, which privileges foreign countries over middle and working class Americans," Carden pointed out.
The lawmakers’ disagreements over funding Ukraine brought the US to the brink of a government shutdown
last month, which was followed by then-GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy being ousted by his own party for cutting a deal with Biden to continue funding the Kiev regime.
The US, along with its NATO allies, ramped up aid to Ukraine shortly after the start of the Russian special military operation
. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such assistance adds to prolongation of the Ukrainian conflict.