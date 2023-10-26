International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/live-updates-idf-carries-out-tank-raid-in-northern-gaza--1114489581.html
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out Tank Raid in Northern Gaza
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out Tank Raid in Northern Gaza
Hostilities tear Middle East apart since October 7 when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing missiles and infiltrating its territory. IDF (Israeli army) were caught off guard, as a result many were killed or taken captive.
2023-10-26T04:58+0000
2023-10-27T05:17+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
hamas
un security council (unsc)
israel defense forces (idf)
palestine
gaza violence
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114211885_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_96d415dae4ecd358bd01572e32ed0665.jpg
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114211885_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05d0329205d782aaa8d3652663d0406c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east crisis, violence middle east, israel-arab conflict, gaza strip crisis, hostilities palestine
middle east crisis, violence middle east, israel-arab conflict, gaza strip crisis, hostilities palestine
Israeli tanks head towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out Tank Raid in Northern Gaza

04:58 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 05:17 GMT 27.10.2023)
Subscribe
Hostilities have been tearing the Middle East apart since October 7 when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing missiles and infiltrating its territory. IDF (Israeli army) were caught off guard, and many of its military men and civilians were killed or taken captive.
In retaliation, Israeli government introduced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting population of the region off electricity, fuel, food, water and medicines, and launched strike on the Palestinian infrastructure.
Israeli actions were criticized on international level and described by the United Nations as “punishing the entire Palestinian population for what Hamas has done.”
Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has repeatedly failed to adopt a resolution on the crisis – this time proposed by the United States. Previosuly, the draft resolution suggested by Russia was not adopted either.
Meanwhile, tensions have escalated between Israel and other Mideast states with the IDF shelling infrastructure in Syria and Lebanon.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:09 GMT 27.10.2023
Destruction from Israeli aerial bombardment is seen in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
World
Qatar in 'Very Difficult' Talks Over Release of Hostages Held in Gaza - Foreign Minister
04:08 GMT
01:00 GMT 27.10.2023
Five Injured After Missile Falls in Egypt's Taba Along Border With Israel - Reports
Five people have been injured after a missile fell in the Egyptian town of Taba on the border with Israel, Egyptian media reported, citing sources. The missile reportedly fell in the town amid the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip, also damaging a residential building.
00:11 GMT 27.10.2023
At Least 27 Journalists Killed in Palestine-Israel Conflict - Committee
At least 27 journalists have been killed since the beginning of the Palestine-Israel conflict escalation, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement. Earlier reports said 22 journalists had died.
"As of October 26: 27 journalists were confirmed dead: 22 Palestinian, 4 Israeli, and 1 Lebanese; 8 journalists were reported injured; 9 journalists were reported missing or detained," according to the statement.
23:41 GMT 26.10.2023
EU's Michel Says Sees No Role for Hamas in Future Peace Conference on Middle East
The European Union sees no role for Palestinian movement Hamas in any future international peace conference on the Middle East, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.
"Hamas is a terrorist organization, that's why I don't see any role for Hamas in such an international conference in which the EU would participate," Michel told a press conference following the first day of the EU summit in Brussels when asked whether Hamas should be represented in a future peace conference on the Middle East.
20:15 GMT 26.10.2023
Israeli Soldiers Deployed at Military Base in Eritrea Attacked - Reports
Israeli soldiers deployed at a military base in the Dahlak Archipelago in Eritrea have been attacked, Lebanese media reported on Thursday, citing Eritrean military sources.
The attack targeted the top of a mountain where an Israeli observation post in the Red Sea is located, media reported. According to sources, a high-ranking military officer was killed during the attack.
18:51 GMT 26.10.2023
Israeli Ground Raids Into Gaza Strip Preparation to Next Stage of War - IDF
The Israeli military conducts ground raids into the Gaza Strip as part of the preparation to the next stages of the ongoing war with Hamas, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Thursday.
"We continue to eliminate and pursue everyone who took part in this deadly attack [on October 7]. Even today we are conducting ground raids into the Gaza Strip in preparation for the next stages of the war in the area,” Hagari told a briefing.
18:36 GMT 26.10.2023
Kirby Says Cannot Speak for Hamas' Travel Habits, Talks With Russian Officials
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that he cannot speak about the Palestinian movement Hamas’ travel habits nor about their conversations with Russian officials.
Hamas representatives traveled to Russia earlier on Thursday for a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.
"I can't speak for their travel habits or their conversations with the Russians. Our message to any other nation around the world is: This is not a time to be supporting Hamas' ability to continue to kill Israelis. Any nations out there that wants to be involved should look for ways to be involved to help Israel defend itself and to help get humanitarian assistance in,” Kirby said during a press briefing.
18:14 GMT 26.10.2023
US Hasn't Formally Determined Whether Israel Complying With Laws of War - State Dept.
The United States has not formally conducted an assessment to determine whether Israel is following international law when conducting its airstrikes in Gaza, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.
"We have not made any kind of formal assessment," Miller said during a press briefing.
18:02 GMT 26.10.2023
US Thinks It's Important for UN to Enter Gaza for Humanitarian Purposes - State Dept.
The United States believes it is important for the United Nations to have access into the Gaza Strip to be able to deliver humanitarian goods to Palestinians, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.
"We do think that it's important that fuel be able to make it into Gaza for humanitarian purposes," Miller said regarding UN efforts to deliver aid into Gaza. "Obviously the aid workers who are delivering humanitarian assistance through Rafah [border crossing] and then onward inside Gaza need to be able to get fuel to be able to advance those deliveries."
17:51 GMT 26.10.2023
Hamas Maintains Military, Political Power in Gaza Strip Despite Israeli Strikes - Member
sraeli strikes did not affect Hamas, and the movement maintains military and political power in the Gaza Strip, a member of the political office of Hamas, Husam Badran, told Sputnik on Thursday.
“Hamas maintains a high military and political level in the Gaza Strip. All these strikes will not affect it. It will continue to be on the Palestinian scene, even more so than ever before,” Badran said.
17:38 GMT 26.10.2023
Russia Able to Play Important Role in Ending War in Gaza Strip - Hamas Political Office
Russia is able to play an important role in ending the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and delivering aid to the Palestinian exclave, a member of the political office of Hamas, Husam Badran, told Sputnik on Thursday.
According to Badran, Hamas values Russia’s role on the international stage, especially use of veto in the UN Security Council against the United States.
"But Russia can play a greater role in ending the aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip and applying international pressure to deliver urgent aid to our people in the Gaza Strip," Badran said.
16:33 GMT 26.10.2023
Iran's Top Diplomat Says US Won't Be ‘Spared From Fire’ If ‘Genocide’ in Gaza Continues
The United States will not be spared from consequences if the "genocide" in Gaza continues, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.
"If the genocide in Gaza continues, they [US] will not be spared from this fire," Amirabdollahian told the UN General Assembly.
16:33 GMT 26.10.2023
Iran Warns US of 'Uncontrollable Consequences' of Israel Support – Foreign Minister
Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned the US of “uncontrollable consequences” of its financial and military support to Israel during his speech Thursday at an emergency session on the Israel-Palestine conflict at the UN General Assembly
“We strongly warn against the uncontrollable consequences of the unlimited financial arms and operational support by the White House to the Tel Aviv regime, which have led to the expansion and added to the severity of the bombardment of the civilians…in Gaza and the West Bank,” Amir-Abdollahian said in translated remarks.
16:33 GMT 26.10.2023
Hamas Ready to Release Non-Military Hostages to Iran – Iran Foreign Minister
Hamas is prepared to release its non-military hostages to Iran, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday during his speech at the UN General Assembly emergency session on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
“The leaders of the Hamas movement have voiced their readiness to release the non-military prisoners to us and the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to play its part in this very important humanitarian endeavor, along with Qatar and Turkey. Naturally, the release of the 6000 Palestinian prisoners is another necessity and responsibility of the global community,” Amir-Abdollahian said in translated remarks.
16:31 GMT 26.10.2023
Russia’s Bogdanov, Iran’s Bagheri Discuss Necessity to End Hostilities in Gaza
Russian Deputy Foreign Mikhail Bogdanov and his Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri, on Thursday discussed the escalation of the Middle East conflict and agreed on the necessity to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"During the conversation, the regional agenda was discussed in detail with an emphasis on the unprecedented escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. At the same time, the need for a cessation of hostilities in and around the Gaza Strip and the prompt provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected Palestinian population was confirmed. The constant commitment of Moscow and Tehran to continue close coordination of efforts in the interests of stabilizing the situation in the Middle East was confirmed," the ministry said in a statement.
16:10 GMT 26.10.2023
Israeli Drone Attacks ‘Terrorist Cell’ in Lebanon
An Israeli drone attacked a "terrorist cell" in Lebanon on Thursday after it attempted to launch anti-tank missiles, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"IDF: A short while ago, a terrorist cell attempted to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanon toward an IDF post. An IDF UAV struck the cell," the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.
15:47 GMT 26.10.2023
Israel's Ambassador Says UN 'So Broken, So Morally Corrupt'
Israel's ambassador to the UN declared Thursday at the UN General Assembly that the United Nations was "so broken, so morally corrupt" that he did not think it was a sustainable organization.
"This week, the UN celebrated its 78th birthday. Yet looking at this resolution and the honorary guests hosted today in these halls, this organization has shown that it is so broken, so morally corrupt that I do not have high hopes that it will make it to 90, let alone 100," Gilad Erdan said.
Erdan was speaking at an emergency special session on the Israel-Palestine conflict at the UN General Assembly, amid a deadlock in the Security Council on the wording of a resolution.
The Security Council vetoed four draft resolutions regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict within 10 days. On Wednesday, the council did not adopt two opposing resolutions, one backed by the US and one by Russia. Last week, the US voted down a Russian-led draft resolution calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and a Brazilian-led one for "humanitarian pauses."
15:40 GMT 26.10.2023
UNGA President Urges All Parties in Gaza Conflict to Abide by Humanitarian Law
The United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis called on the warring parties in Gaza to respect humanitarian ceasefire and allow conditions for opening a humanitarian corridor to the Gaza Strip.
“All parties to this conflict must abide by international humanitarian law and ... immediately create the necessary conditions to allow for an opening of the humanitarian corridor to the Gaza Strip,” Francis told the General Assembly hall.
The UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and therefore, the UN General Assembly is now the only hopeful UN body which could pass a resolution on ceasefire.
15:37 GMT 26.10.2023
IDF Says Killed Deputy Head of Hamas Intelligence, Responsible for Planning Oct 7 Attack
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it killed the deputy head of Hamas' Intelligence Directorate, Shadi Barud, who is allegedly responsible for planning the October 7 attack.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting around 200 people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
"The IDF and ISA [Israel Securities Authority] killed the Deputy Head of Hamas’ Intelligence Directorate, who was responsible for planning the October 7th massacre together with Yahya Sinwar. Based on precise IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck the Deputy Head of the Hamas’ Intelligence Directorate, Shadi Barud," the IDF said on Telegram.
15:33 GMT 26.10.2023
Hamas Military Wing Says Shelling Tel Aviv in Response to Mass Killings of Civilians
The military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Thursday that it is shelling Tel Aviv in response to Israel's mass killings of civilians.
"The Al-Qassam Brigades are shelling Tel Aviv in response to the mass killings of civilians by the Zionists [Israel]," the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала