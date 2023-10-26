LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out Tank Raid in Northern Gaza

Kirby Says Cannot Speak for Hamas' Travel Habits, Talks With Russian Officials

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that he cannot speak about the Palestinian movement Hamas’ travel habits nor about their conversations with Russian officials.

Hamas representatives traveled to Russia earlier on Thursday for a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

"I can't speak for their travel habits or their conversations with the Russians. Our message to any other nation around the world is: This is not a time to be supporting Hamas' ability to continue to kill Israelis. Any nations out there that wants to be involved should look for ways to be involved to help Israel defend itself and to help get humanitarian assistance in,” Kirby said during a press briefing.