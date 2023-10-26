LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out Tank Raid in Northern Gaza

In retaliation, Israeli government introduced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting population of the region off electricity, fuel, food, water and medicines, and launched strike on the Palestinian infrastructure.
Israeli actions were criticized on international level and described by the United Nations as “punishing the entire Palestinian population for what Hamas has done.”
Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has repeatedly failed to adopt a resolution on the crisis – this time proposed by the United States. Previosuly, the draft resolution suggested by Russia was not adopted either.
Meanwhile, tensions have escalated between Israel and other Mideast states with the IDF shelling infrastructure in Syria and Lebanon.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!