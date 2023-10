LIVE UPDATES: IDF Carries Out Tank Raid in Northern Gaza

Israel's Ambassador Says UN 'So Broken, So Morally Corrupt'

Israel's ambassador to the UN declared Thursday at the UN General Assembly that the United Nations was "so broken, so morally corrupt" that he did not think it was a sustainable organization.

"This week, the UN celebrated its 78th birthday. Yet looking at this resolution and the honorary guests hosted today in these halls, this organization has shown that it is so broken, so morally corrupt that I do not have high hopes that it will make it to 90, let alone 100," Gilad Erdan said.

Erdan was speaking at an emergency special session on the Israel-Palestine conflict at the UN General Assembly, amid a deadlock in the Security Council on the wording of a resolution.

The Security Council vetoed four draft resolutions regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict within 10 days. On Wednesday, the council did not adopt two opposing resolutions, one backed by the US and one by Russia. Last week, the US voted down a Russian-led draft resolution calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" and a Brazilian-led one for "humanitarian pauses."