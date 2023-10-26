https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/paramilitary-groups-of-iraq-shell-us-base-in-northeastern-syria---reports-1114498999.html
Paramilitary Groups of Iraq Shell US Base in Northeastern Syria - Reports
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes a number of Shia militia groups carried out a missile strike on a US military base Ash Shaddadi in northeastern Syria, the Lebanese broadcaster al-Mayadeen reported on Thursday.
On Wednesday, a US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik that over 20 US soldiers have been injured in attacks on US bases across Iraq and Syria since the start of the Palestine-Israel conflict.Earlier on October 25, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder stated that there were 13 attacks against US forces in the Middle East over the past week, 10 in Iraq, and three in Syria.According to CENTCOM, attacks have also occurred against US troops and personnel in Bashur, Iraq; Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, Iraq; Mission Support Site Euphrates, Syria; and Mission Support Site Green Village, Syria.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes a number of Shia militia groups carried out a missile strike on a US military base Ash Shaddadi in northeastern Syria, the Lebanese broadcaster al-Mayadeen reported on Thursday.
On Wednesday, a US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik that over 20 US soldiers have been injured in attacks on US bases across Iraq and Syria since the start of the Palestine-Israel conflict
Earlier on October 25, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder stated that there were 13 attacks against US forces in the Middle East over the past week, 10 in Iraq, and three in Syria.
According to CENTCOM, attacks have also occurred against US troops and personnel
in Bashur, Iraq; Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, Iraq; Mission Support Site Euphrates, Syria; and Mission Support Site Green Village, Syria.