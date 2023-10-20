https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/most-americans-disapprove-of-bidens-handling-of-palestinian-israeli-conflict---poll-1114344985.html

Most Americans Disapprove of Biden's Handling of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict - Poll

As many as 56% of US citizens are critical of the way President Joe Biden is handling the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, while 44% are of the opposite view, according to a fresh poll.

The survey split heavily along party lines, with 66% of Democrats happy about the president's policy in the conflict, whereas 72% of Republicans disapprove of it. Opinions also divided on whether the United States should provide military aid to Israel, with 57% of Republicans supporting this idea and 53% of Democrats against. Meanwhile, 70% of Democrats threw support behind sending humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip versus just 41% of Republicans. The survey was conducted among 1,878 US adults residents from October 16-19. The margin of error does not exceed 2.9 percentage points. During a national address on Thursday, Biden said he would send a supplemental request to Congress on Friday to provide Israel and Ukraine with urgent security funds. Media reported that the extra funding for Israel would total $14 billion. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.

