https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/police-says-suspect-in-maine-shooting-still-at-large-hundreds-of-officers-searching-1114489431.html

Suspect in Maine Shooting Still at Large, Hundreds of Officers Searching - Police

Suspect in Maine Shooting Still at Large, Hundreds of Officers Searching - Police

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are searching for Robert Card, the person of interest in a mass shooting that left at least 22 people dead in the US state of Maine, Commissioner for the Maine Department of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck said.

2023-10-26T04:33+0000

2023-10-26T04:33+0000

2023-10-26T12:31+0000

americas

us

shooting

mass shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:139:1920:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5191d293640bed04f1ff69b830a53.jpg

"We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case to locate Mr. Card, who again is a person of interest only," Sauschuck told reporters. "We'll continue to gather information so that we can bring the suspect to justice and ultimately seek prosecution down the road."The Deadliest Shootings in US in 2023The Maine shooting has already been labeled as the deadliest in the United States in 2023, according to statistics compiled by the Gun Violence Archive. However, several more tragic events related to mass shootings have overshadowed the outgoing year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/manhunt-launched-in-maine-amid-reports-of-active-shooter-1114487870.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us shooting, shooting in maine, mass shooting, americans shooted