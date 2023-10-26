https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/police-says-suspect-in-maine-shooting-still-at-large-hundreds-of-officers-searching-1114489431.html
Suspect in Maine Shooting Still at Large, Hundreds of Officers Searching - Police
Hundreds of law enforcement officers are searching for Robert Card, the person of interest in a mass shooting that left at least 22 people dead in the US state of Maine, Commissioner for the Maine Department of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck said.
"We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case to locate Mr. Card, who again is a person of interest only," Sauschuck told reporters. "We'll continue to gather information so that we can bring the suspect to justice and ultimately seek prosecution down the road."The Deadliest Shootings in US in 2023The Maine shooting has already been labeled as the deadliest in the United States in 2023, according to statistics compiled by the Gun Violence Archive. However, several more tragic events related to mass shootings have overshadowed the outgoing year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/manhunt-launched-in-maine-amid-reports-of-active-shooter-1114487870.html
Suspect in Maine Shooting Still at Large, Hundreds of Officers Searching - Police
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers are searching for Robert Card, the person of interest in a mass shooting that left at least 22 people dead in the US state of Maine, Commissioner for the Maine Department of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck said.
"We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case to locate Mr. Card, who again is a person of interest only," Sauschuck told reporters. "We'll continue to gather information so that we can bring the suspect to justice and ultimately seek prosecution down the road."
The Deadliest Shootings in US in 2023
The Maine shooting has already been labeled as the deadliest in the United States in 2023, according to statistics compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.
However, several more tragic events related to mass shootings have overshadowed the outgoing year.
April 10, a mass shooting occurred in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Five people were killed and six others were injured, including a police officer. The shooter was neutralized.
On March 27, three nine-year-olds and three school staff members (about 60 years old) were killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School (a private Presbyterian elementary school) in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee. The shooting was orchestrated by 28-year-old transgender man Aiden Hale (born Audrey Hale, assigned female at birth), who deliberately planned the attack.
On February 19, five people, including a minor, were injured in a shooting on a Mardi Gras parade route in New Orleans, Louisiana. One of the victims later died at a hospital. The New Orleans Police Department arrested one suspect in connection with the shooting. Two guns were recovered from the scene.
On January 22, eleven people were killed and at least ten were injured in a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California. The shooting occurred during a Lunar New Year's Eve celebration. The suspect committed suicide.