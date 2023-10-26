International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
'Russia is Fighting for God's Laws' - Akhmat Spetsnaz Commander in Mariupol
'Russia is Fighting for God's Laws' - Akhmat Spetsnaz Commander in Mariupol
A massive battle between the forces of good and evil is taking place today on a global scale, a commander of the Chechen special forces unit "Akhmat" told Sputnik's correspondent in Donbass, Russell Bentley.
A massive battle between the forces of good and evil is taking place today on a global scale, a commander of the Chechen special forces unit "Akhmat" in Mariupol told Sputnik's correspondent in Donbass, Russell Bentley.During the interview, the commander, identified only as "Sheikh," sharply criticized the values currently promoted by Western powers."NATO countries legalize same-sex marriage. Think about it. Think about what that represents," he said. "They legalize sex change, even for children. They teach this filth to little kids."Russia continues to firmly defend "God's laws," as the Chechen commander pointed out, despite the Western world's enthusiastic promotion of these alleged values."We are on the side of good, on the side of light. On the side of the Lord. We are fighting for God's laws," he asserted.The "Sheikh" also stressed that no matter what, "truth will prevail" in the end.
In the ongoing struggle between Russia and the forces of the collective West, Russia is "on the side of good," says the commander of a Russian Chechen special forces unit.
A massive battle between the forces of good and evil is taking place today on a global scale, a commander of the Chechen special forces unit "Akhmat" in Mariupol told Sputnik's correspondent in Donbass, Russell Bentley.
During the interview, the commander, identified only as "Sheikh," sharply criticized the values currently promoted by Western powers.
“NATO countries legalize same-sex marriage. Think about it. Think about what that represents,” he said. ”They legalize sex change, even for children. They teach this filth to little kids.”
Russia continues to firmly defend "God's laws," as the Chechen commander pointed out, despite the Western world's enthusiastic promotion of these alleged values.
“We are on the side of good, on the side of light. On the side of the Lord. We are fighting for God’s laws,” he asserted.
The “Sheikh” also stressed that no matter what, “truth will prevail” in the end.
