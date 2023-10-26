International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Believes Russia May Be Able to Achieve Tactical Gains in Ukraine in Coming Months
The United States believes that Russia may be able to achieve tactical gains in Ukraine in the coming months, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.
"This is a dynamic conflict, and we need to remember that Russia still maintains some offensive capability and may be able to achieve some tactical gains in the coming months," Kirby stated during a White House press briefing.The Western partners has long praised the Ukrainian troops which should have destroyed Russian forces by now over the course of the Ukrainian much-touted counteroffensive attempt, given the enormous amount of funding, military equipment, and training provided for their servicemen by the West. However, not only did Zelensky failed to achieve the goals set, but also did not gain success on the battlefield.Having advertized the Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt for months and then finding excuses for their “slow movement,” the US has finally realized that the offensive has surprisingly stalled, calling it “a dynamic conflict”.
US Believes Russia May Be Able to Achieve Tactical Gains in Ukraine in Coming Months

18:56 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 19:02 GMT 26.10.2023)
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States believes that Russia may be able to achieve tactical gains in Ukraine in the coming months, White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Thursday.
"This is a dynamic conflict, and we need to remember that Russia still maintains some offensive capability and may be able to achieve some tactical gains in the coming months," Kirby stated during a White House press briefing.
The Western partners has long praised the Ukrainian troops which should have destroyed Russian forces by now over the course of the Ukrainian much-touted counteroffensive attempt, given the enormous amount of funding, military equipment, and training provided for their servicemen by the West. However, not only did Zelensky failed to achieve the goals set, but also did not gain success on the battlefield.
Having advertized the Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt for months and then finding excuses for their “slow movement,” the US has finally realized that the offensive has surprisingly stalled, calling it “a dynamic conflict”.
