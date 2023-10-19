https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/no-combat-experience-required-captured-ukrainian-soldier-reveals-how-to-become-uaf-officer-1114323187.html
No Combat Experience Required: Captured Ukrainian Soldier Reveals How to Become UAF Officer
A captured Ukrainian soldier has acknowledged that his country’s army has begun recruiting soldiers with zero battle experience for officer positions.
2023-10-19T17:38+0000
2023-10-19T17:38+0000
2023-10-19T17:38+0000
Andrey Sakara is a second lieutenant in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) who was captured by Russian troops when they were assaulting fortified areas in Zaporozhye.Sakara said that he was mobilized on December 12 and enlisted in the 82nd Brigade. After a little over six months, on August 1, he was enrolled in an officer training program. Just two months later he was promoted to the rank of officer.Sakara had a shrapnel wound and a fractured ulna (radius bone) when he was captured by Russian troops. He added that a few of his fellow soldiers also sustained injuries.
