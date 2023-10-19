International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
No Combat Experience Required: Captured Ukrainian Soldier Reveals How to Become UAF Officer
No Combat Experience Required: Captured Ukrainian Soldier Reveals How to Become UAF Officer
A captured Ukrainian soldier has acknowledged that his country’s army has begun recruiting soldiers with zero battle experience for officer positions.
Andrey Sakara is a second lieutenant in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) who was captured by Russian troops when they were assaulting fortified areas in Zaporozhye.Sakara said that he was mobilized on December 12 and enlisted in the 82nd Brigade. After a little over six months, on August 1, he was enrolled in an officer training program. Just two months later he was promoted to the rank of officer.Sakara had a shrapnel wound and a fractured ulna (radius bone) when he was captured by Russian troops. He added that a few of his fellow soldiers also sustained injuries.
No Combat Experience Required: Captured Ukrainian Soldier Reveals How to Become UAF Officer

A captured Ukrainian soldier has acknowledged that his country’s army has begun recruiting soldiers with zero battle experience for officer positions.
Andrey Sakara is a second lieutenant in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) who was captured by Russian troops when they were assaulting fortified areas in Zaporozhye.
Sakara said that he was mobilized on December 12 and enlisted in the 82nd Brigade. After a little over six months, on August 1, he was enrolled in an officer training program. Just two months later he was promoted to the rank of officer.

"On September 13th, I was promoted to officer, then I was sent to Zhitomir for an additional two weeks of training. No combat experience needed... The course covered tactics, fire control, and topography. It was tough, we trained from early morning until late at night," Sakara said.

