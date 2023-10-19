https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/no-combat-experience-required-captured-ukrainian-soldier-reveals-how-to-become-uaf-officer-1114323187.html

No Combat Experience Required: Captured Ukrainian Soldier Reveals How to Become UAF Officer

No Combat Experience Required: Captured Ukrainian Soldier Reveals How to Become UAF Officer

A captured Ukrainian soldier has acknowledged that his country’s army has begun recruiting soldiers with zero battle experience for officer positions.

2023-10-19T17:38+0000

2023-10-19T17:38+0000

2023-10-19T17:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

pow

ukrainian armed forces

russian forces

russian defense ministry

ukrainian crisis

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114334297_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a5cc53f1ea65e5d18bf501a663bfe7a2.jpg

Andrey Sakara is a second lieutenant in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) who was captured by Russian troops when they were assaulting fortified areas in Zaporozhye.Sakara said that he was mobilized on December 12 and enlisted in the 82nd Brigade. After a little over six months, on August 1, he was enrolled in an officer training program. Just two months later he was promoted to the rank of officer.Sakara had a shrapnel wound and a fractured ulna (radius bone) when he was captured by Russian troops. He added that a few of his fellow soldiers also sustained injuries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/ukrainians-desert-en-masse-due-to-rising-casualties-mental-fatigue---report-1114011648.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/when-leaflets-fall-russian-artillerymen-encourage-ukrainians-to-surrender-1112788656.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

captured ukrainians, ukrainan casualties, ukrainian troops, surrender to russians, ukrainian soldiers, surrender to russian military, russian armed forces, defect to russia, ukrainian deserters, encourage desertions, encourage surrender, ukrainian troops, make right choice, surrender, urge surrender, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort