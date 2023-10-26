https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russian-missiles-soar-as-strategic-nuclear-deterrence-forces-drill-takes-off-1114494041.html

Russian Missiles Soar as Strategic Nuclear Deterrence Forces Drill Takes Off

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw comprehensive drills of the national strategic deterrence forces, which included ground, sea, and air troops.

The Russian army carried out launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, during the exercises. A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, and a Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the Barents Sea. Tu-95MS long-range aviation aircraft also participated, unleashing cruise missiles rocketing. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov presented their reports to President Putin. The Kremlin stated that all training objectives were successfully achieved. Additionally, Russia's air forces are expected to conduct complex nuclear strike drills in response to an enemy's nuclear strike, further solidifying the nation's strategic capabilities and readiness. This exercise highlights Russia's commitment to maintaining its strategic deterrence forces and ensures the nation's preparedness to safeguard its sovereignty.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about Russia's exercise of strategic nuclear deterrence forces!

