Russian Missiles Soar as Strategic Nuclear Deterrence Forces Drill Takes Off
Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw comprehensive drills of the national strategic deterrence forces, which included ground, sea, and air troops.
The Russian army carried out launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, during the exercises. A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, and a Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the Barents Sea. Tu-95MS long-range aviation aircraft also participated, unleashing cruise missiles rocketing. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov presented their reports to President Putin. The Kremlin stated that all training objectives were successfully achieved. Additionally, Russia's air forces are expected to conduct complex nuclear strike drills in response to an enemy's nuclear strike, further solidifying the nation's strategic capabilities and readiness. This exercise highlights Russia's commitment to maintaining its strategic deterrence forces and ensures the nation's preparedness to safeguard its sovereignty.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about Russia's exercise of strategic nuclear deterrence forces!
Russian Missiles Soar as Strategic Nuclear Deterrence Forces Drill Takes Off 18:06 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 26.10.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the comprehensive drills of the national strategic deterrence forces, which included ground, sea, and air troops.
The Russian army carried out launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, during the exercises. A
Yars intercontinental ballistic missile
was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, and a Sineva ballistic missile was launched from the Barents Sea.
Tu-95MS long-range aviation aircraft
also participated, unleashing cruise missiles rocketing.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov presented their reports to President Putin. The Kremlin stated that all training objectives were successfully achieved.
Additionally, Russia's air forces are expected to conduct complex nuclear strike drills in response to an enemy's nuclear strike, further solidifying the nation's strategic capabilities and readiness.
This exercise highlights Russia's commitment to maintaining its strategic deterrence forces and ensures the nation's preparedness to safeguard its sovereignty.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about Russia's exercise of strategic nuclear deterrence forces! © Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank
A Yars ICBM launched from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome at the Kura test site during strategic nuclear deterrence drills. The exercises were chaired by Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin.
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank
A duty crew during the launch of the Yars ICBM from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome at the Kura test site during the exercises of the strategic nuclear deterrence forces.
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank
A Tu-95MS long-range aircraft is seen before taking off to launch cruise missiles during the strategic nuclear deterrence forces drills.
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank
The Sineva ballistic missile launch from the Tula, a nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine cruiser, as part of the exercises for the strategic nuclear deterrence forces.
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank
A Yars ICBM being launched from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome at the Kura test site during the drills of the strategic nuclear deterrence forces.
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank
A Yars ICBM launched from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome at the Kura test site as part of the exercises conducted by the strategic nuclear deterrence forces.
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank
A naval officer from the Tula, a nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine cruiser, executing the launch of the Sineva ballistic missile as part of the strategic nuclear deterrence forces' drills.
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabank
A Yars ICBM being launched from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome at the Kura test site during the exercises of the strategic nuclear deterrence forces.
