International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/slovak-prime-minister-fico-says-country-will-not-provide-military-assistance-to-ukraine-1114492088.html
PM Fico Says Slovakia Won’t Provide Any Military Assistance to Ukraine
PM Fico Says Slovakia Won’t Provide Any Military Assistance to Ukraine
Slovakia will not provide military assistance to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.
2023-10-26T09:14+0000
2023-10-26T10:00+0000
world
ukraine
slovakia
robert fico
european union (eu)
ukrainian conflict
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114491786_0:106:2668:1606_1920x0_80_0_0_677f8b4e94fd2a05c933357c564e47db.jpg
"We support humanitarian and civil assistance to Ukraine — this will be the official policy of my cabinet. We will not supply Ukraine with any weapons," Fico said during a meeting with lawmakers.Slovakia stands for establishing a prompt peace in Ukraine, but the plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unrealistic, Russia and the United States should agree on this issue, Fico added.According to the Slovak prime minister, the European Union needs to change its role of a supplier of weapons to Ukraine to a role of a peacemaker."The European Union should change its role from a supplier of weapons [to Ukraine], which it is now, into a peacemaker," Fico highlighted.On October 25, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed Robert Fico as the new prime minister. He became Slovakia’s prime minister for the fourth time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/no-arms-no-cash-how-us-and-europe-getting-bored-and-tired-of-ukraine-conflict-1113989546.html
ukraine
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114491786_0:0:2668:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_fd0e75158043e947df70100775b59697.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
slovakia, robert fico, ukraine, ukraine assistance, war in ukraine, military aid for ukraine
slovakia, robert fico, ukraine, ukraine assistance, war in ukraine, military aid for ukraine

PM Fico Says Slovakia Won’t Provide Any Military Assistance to Ukraine

09:14 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 26.10.2023)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina / Go to the mediabankSlovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2023
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovakia will not provide military assistance to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.
"We support humanitarian and civil assistance to Ukraine — this will be the official policy of my cabinet. We will not supply Ukraine with any weapons," Fico said during a meeting with lawmakers.
Slovakia stands for establishing a prompt peace in Ukraine, but the plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unrealistic, Russia and the United States should agree on this issue, Fico added.
"I am in favor of ending hostilities, and I do not care what the plan is. What they agree on — a matter for Russians and Americans. You know that Ukrainians do not play any role here — what the Russians and the Americans will agree on, this will be valid, I want there to be peace. I do not support any of Zelenskyy's plans, because they are absolutely unrealistic in terms of the conditions that are being put forward," Fico said.
According to the Slovak prime minister, the European Union needs to change its role of a supplier of weapons to Ukraine to a role of a peacemaker.
"The European Union should change its role from a supplier of weapons [to Ukraine], which it is now, into a peacemaker," Fico highlighted.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Polish President Andrzej Duda (L). - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
World
No Arms, No Cash: How US and Europe Getting Bored and Tired of Ukraine Conflict
6 October, 18:20 GMT
On October 25, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed Robert Fico as the new prime minister. He became Slovakia’s prime minister for the fourth time.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала