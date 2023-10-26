https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/slovak-prime-minister-fico-says-country-will-not-provide-military-assistance-to-ukraine-1114492088.html
PM Fico Says Slovakia Won’t Provide Any Military Assistance to Ukraine
Slovakia will not provide military assistance to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.
"We support humanitarian and civil assistance to Ukraine — this will be the official policy of my cabinet. We will not supply Ukraine with any weapons," Fico said during a meeting with lawmakers.Slovakia stands for establishing a prompt peace in Ukraine, but the plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unrealistic, Russia and the United States should agree on this issue, Fico added.According to the Slovak prime minister, the European Union needs to change its role of a supplier of weapons to Ukraine to a role of a peacemaker."The European Union should change its role from a supplier of weapons [to Ukraine], which it is now, into a peacemaker," Fico highlighted.On October 25, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed Robert Fico as the new prime minister. He became Slovakia's prime minister for the fourth time.
PM Fico Says Slovakia Won’t Provide Any Military Assistance to Ukraine
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovakia will not provide military assistance to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.
"We support humanitarian and civil assistance to Ukraine — this will be the official policy of my cabinet. We will not supply Ukraine with any weapons," Fico said during a meeting with lawmakers.
Slovakia stands for establishing a prompt peace in Ukraine, but the plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unrealistic, Russia and the United States should agree on this issue, Fico added.
"I am in favor of ending hostilities, and I do not care what the plan is. What they agree on — a matter for Russians and Americans. You know that Ukrainians do not play any role here — what the Russians and the Americans will agree on, this will be valid, I want there to be peace. I do not support any of Zelenskyy's plans, because they are absolutely unrealistic in terms of the conditions that are being put forward," Fico said.
According to the Slovak prime minister, the European Union needs to change its role of a supplier of weapons to Ukraine to a role of a peacemaker.
"The European Union should change its role from a supplier of weapons [to Ukraine], which it is now, into a peacemaker," Fico highlighted.
On October 25, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed Robert Fico
as the new prime minister. He became Slovakia’s prime minister for the fourth time.