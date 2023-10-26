https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/us-marine-battalion-to-train-in-finland-for-2-months-1114503074.html

US Marine Battalion to Train in Finland for 2 Months

A US Marine Corps combat logistics battalion will arrive in Finland in later October to train together with the Finnish troops for about two months, the Finnish Defense Forces said on Thursday.

"Combat Logistics Battalion 6 of the US Marine Corps will arrive in Finland for about two months. From late October to early December, the battalion will undergo training together with the Uusimaa [Nyland] brigade. This cooperation is organized in continuation of last year's [drills], when a smaller unit of the same battalion trained together with the Uusimaa brigade in the fall," the statement read. The unit, numbering about 250 servicemen, will be stationed with the Uusimaa brigade in the village of Dragsvik in northern Finland and drill at its military training areas, the Finnish military added. In late November, the battalion will participate in the Finnish Navy's annual exercise, Freezing Winds 23, focusing on land warfare, the statement read. This joint training is part of bilateral contacts between Finland and the United States, the Finnish military said.

