https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/watch-chinese-warship-protest-provocative-maneuver-by-us-navy-destroyer-1114510714.html

Watch Chinese Warship Protest ‘Provocative’ Maneuver by US Navy Destroyer

Watch Chinese Warship Protest ‘Provocative’ Maneuver by US Navy Destroyer

In response to the Pentagon releasing footage of allegedly “risky” air encounters between US and Chinese aircraft near Chinese airspace, Beijing has replied in kind with videos of its own.

2023-10-26T20:04+0000

2023-10-26T20:04+0000

2023-10-26T20:04+0000

china

wu qian

chinese ministry of national defense

south china sea

us navy

military

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114510914_22:0:1800:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_4c1204b74854068dde0f04b101cbf038.png

In response to the Pentagon releasing footage of allegedly “risky” air encounters between US and Chinese aircraft near Chinese airspace, Beijing has replied in kind with videos of its own.On Thursday, Sen. Col. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND), presented reporters with footage of two incidents on August 19 involving US Navy and Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships that he described as “provocative.”In the first clip, the USS Ralph Johnson, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that is 513 feet long and displaces 9,217 tons, is seen maneuvering near the PLAN Type 051 destroyer Guilin, which is 433 feet long and displaces 3,670 tons, and the Type 054A frigate Huangshan, which is 440 feet long and displaces 4,053 tons.The clip shows the USS Johnson performing several maneuvers, including cutting across the Guilin’s bow, which forces the Chinese ship to sail through the disrupted waters of the Johnson’s wake, and engaging in a sudden acceleration.The MND noted the maneuvers violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea, and the Rules of Behavior for Safety of Air and Maritime Encounters between China and the US.In the second clip, the USS Johnson is seen sailing through a gap between the Chinese warships Guilin and Huangshan, which were sailing in a line as a task group.“This video proves that it is the US side that is making provocations, taking risks and muddling the water,” MND spokesperson Wu told reporters. “We have much similar video evidence, but I won't show them today because of time constraints. What I'm emphasizing here is to pay close attention to where things are happening.”“That is an impossible task for the US to endanger China's national security while making unfettered provocations. The Chinese military is always on high alert and will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend China's national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests,” the MND spokesperson added.The Chinese release comes a week after the US Department of Defense published dozens of photos and videos depicting encounters between US spy planes and Chinese fighter aircraft in the airspace off China’s coast. In many of the examples, the Chinese aircraft are flying close to US aircraft, sometimes as close as 30 feet, and engaging in maneuvers such as dropping flares or flying directly in front of the US warplanes.The Pentagon said the releases “underscore the coercive intent of (China) by engaging in behaviors particularly in international airspace,” adding that “this type of operational behavior can cause active and dangerous accidents and can lead to inadvertent conflict.”In recent years, the US has dramatically increased its military presence in the air, sea, and land near China as part of its “great power competition” with China as well as Russia. The US has accused both nations of seeking to overturn the so-called “rules-based international order,” including by making what Washington considers “excessive claims” of control, such as over islands and waterways in the South China Sea or over Taiwan and the strait that separates it from the mainland.In the South China Sea, Beijing has joined other regional nations in attempting to forge a code of conduct for the waterway, which will regulate encounters between nations at sea based on UN conventions, in a bid to defuse tensions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/china-files-complaint-with-philippines-over-south-china-sea-collision---reports-1114426101.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/pentagon-report-hypes-china-threat-to-sustain-own-hegemony-1114468295.html

china

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

south china sea; ministry of national defense; chinese warships; us navy; uss ralph johnson