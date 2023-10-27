https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/chinas-chief-epidemiologist-wu-dies-at-age-of-60-1114527379.html

China's Chief Epidemiologist Wu Dies at Age of 60

China's Chief Epidemiologist Wu Dies at Age of 60

China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou has died at the age of 60, a Chinese digital media outlet reported on Friday, citing sources.

The report did not specify the circumstances of Wu's death. Wu was born on June 24, 1963. He studied at Anhui Medical University Hospital and completed his PhD in the United States at the University of California in 1995. Wu was the Chief Expert of Epidemiology of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a member of the UNAIDS Evaluation Expert Advisory Committee. The epidemiologist was known for his contributions in the field of infectious diseases control, particularly for HIV and AIDS, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and COVID-19.

