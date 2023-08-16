https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/us-begins-preparing-for-new-pandemic-by-searching-for-virus-mutations---mod-1112633592.html

US Begins Preparing for New Pandemic by Searching for Virus Mutations - Russian MoD

US Begins Preparing for New Pandemic by Searching for Virus Mutations - Russian MoD

The United States has started preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

The United States has started preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.The US can also use its so-called defensive biological technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for the purposes of global management by creating crisis situations of a biological nature, the official added.

