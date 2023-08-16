International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/us-begins-preparing-for-new-pandemic-by-searching-for-virus-mutations---mod-1112633592.html
US Begins Preparing for New Pandemic by Searching for Virus Mutations - Russian MoD
US Begins Preparing for New Pandemic by Searching for Virus Mutations - Russian MoD
The United States has started preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.
2023-08-16T08:51+0000
2023-08-16T08:54+0000
world
national security council
us
pandemic
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095322478_0:110:2101:1291_1920x0_80_0_0_8125b19323a4fe6a6745dc2677357070.jpg
The United States has started preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.The US can also use its so-called defensive biological technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for the purposes of global management by creating crisis situations of a biological nature, the official added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/us-develops-biological-weapons-in-ukraine---russian-defense-ministry-1110600868.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095322478_116:0:1983:1400_1920x0_80_0_0_6650597e3c61855d209101dd52a7e85a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new pandemic, biological defense troops of the russian armed forces, united states, virus mutations
new pandemic, biological defense troops of the russian armed forces, united states, virus mutations

US Begins Preparing for New Pandemic by Searching for Virus Mutations - Russian MoD

08:51 GMT 16.08.2023 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 16.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Erskine PalmerThis 1981 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows hepatitis B virus particles, indicated in orange.
This 1981 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows hepatitis B virus particles, indicated in orange. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
© AP Photo / Erskine Palmer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In July, the US established the the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy, led by Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biosecurity at the National Security Council, retired Air Force Major General Paul Friedrichs.
The United States has started preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.
"The priority areas of this department include work on the creation of vaccines and drugs for stopping viruses and their genetically modified variants, as well as the introduction of advanced technologies in bioproduction. Thus, the United States, as it was in 2019, began preparing for a new pandemic by implementing search for virus mutations," Kirillov told reporters.
Bio-hazard symbol - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Develops Biological Weapons in Ukraine - Russian Defense Ministry
26 May, 09:32 GMT
The US can also use its so-called defensive biological technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for the purposes of global management by creating crisis situations of a biological nature, the official added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала