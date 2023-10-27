International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/chinas-liaoning-jilin-provinces-significantly-boost-trade-with-russia---consulate-general-1114524624.html
China's Liaoning, Jilin Provinces Significantly Boost Trade With Russia - Consulate General
China's Liaoning, Jilin Provinces Significantly Boost Trade With Russia - Consulate General
China's northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Jilin have significantly increased trade with Russia this year, the Russian Consulate General in Shenyang said on Friday.
2023-10-27T09:49+0000
2023-10-27T09:49+0000
economy
liaoning
china
russia
shenyang
trade
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102109/59/1021095952_0:163:2871:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_d967e02d4b7683ffcc6fe050f26bfbb1.jpg
"In 2023, Liaoning and Jilin have considerably increased trade [with Russia]. According to the Chinese General Administration of Customs, the bilateral trade between Liaoning and Russia from January to September ... grew by 45% year-on-year ... Jilin's trade with Russia rose by 76% over the first nine months of this year compared to the same period of 2022," the mission wrote on Telegram. Russia is the second largest trade partner of Jilin, accounting for 16.9% of the province's trade, while accounting for 7.3% of Liaoning's total foreign trade, the statement added. The two Chinese provinces are exporting products of chemical industry, vehicles, building materials to Russia, whereas Russia is shipping fuel, wood, fish products to the Chinese provinces, the Russian mission also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russia-china-trade-turnover-sets-new-record-1114283878.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102109/59/1021095952_142:0:2730:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_fddc2f9dc041ca6440fa6a1ead3ad65e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boost trade with russia, russian consulate general in shenyang, china's northeastern provinces
boost trade with russia, russian consulate general in shenyang, china's northeastern provinces

China's Liaoning, Jilin Provinces Significantly Boost Trade With Russia - Consulate General

09:49 GMT 27.10.2023
© Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankHoisting the Russian flag. (File)
Hoisting the Russian flag. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
© Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Jilin have significantly increased trade with Russia this year, the Russian Consulate General in Shenyang said on Friday.
"In 2023, Liaoning and Jilin have considerably increased trade [with Russia]. According to the Chinese General Administration of Customs, the bilateral trade between Liaoning and Russia from January to September ... grew by 45% year-on-year ... Jilin's trade with Russia rose by 76% over the first nine months of this year compared to the same period of 2022," the mission wrote on Telegram.
Russia is the second largest trade partner of Jilin, accounting for 16.9% of the province's trade, while accounting for 7.3% of Liaoning's total foreign trade, the statement added.
russia china trade turnover cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2023
Multimedia
Russia-China Trade Turnover Sets New Record
18 October, 12:17 GMT
The two Chinese provinces are exporting products of chemical industry, vehicles, building materials to Russia, whereas Russia is shipping fuel, wood, fish products to the Chinese provinces, the Russian mission also said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала