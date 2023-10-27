https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/chinas-liaoning-jilin-provinces-significantly-boost-trade-with-russia---consulate-general-1114524624.html

China's Liaoning, Jilin Provinces Significantly Boost Trade With Russia - Consulate General

China's Liaoning, Jilin Provinces Significantly Boost Trade With Russia - Consulate General

China's northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Jilin have significantly increased trade with Russia this year, the Russian Consulate General in Shenyang said on Friday.

"In 2023, Liaoning and Jilin have considerably increased trade [with Russia]. According to the Chinese General Administration of Customs, the bilateral trade between Liaoning and Russia from January to September ... grew by 45% year-on-year ... Jilin's trade with Russia rose by 76% over the first nine months of this year compared to the same period of 2022," the mission wrote on Telegram. Russia is the second largest trade partner of Jilin, accounting for 16.9% of the province's trade, while accounting for 7.3% of Liaoning's total foreign trade, the statement added. The two Chinese provinces are exporting products of chemical industry, vehicles, building materials to Russia, whereas Russia is shipping fuel, wood, fish products to the Chinese provinces, the Russian mission also said.

