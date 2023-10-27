https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/eus-michel-says-eu-commission-needs-to-make-operational-proposal-on-russias-assets-1114532793.html
EU's Michel Says EU Commission Needs to Make 'Operational Proposal' on Russia's Assets
EU's Michel Says EU Commission Needs to Make 'Operational Proposal' on Russia's Assets
The European Commission needs to come forward with an "operational proposal" regarding Russia's frozen assets, European Council President Charles Michel stated on Friday.
2023-10-27T16:21+0000
2023-10-27T16:21+0000
2023-10-27T16:21+0000
confiscation
russia
ukraine
charles michel
european council
european union (eu)
financial aid
frozen assets
world
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107755/95/1077559538_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_c10f6c975ef90daca789a1885ffd0201.jpg
"We also addressed the question of frozen assets. There was extremely good debate on that, and there was a broad desire for us to make decisive steps on the subject. We presented to the High Representative and the Commission the need to come forward with operational proposals, so that we have the capabilities, so we can mobilize some of those assets," Michel said at a press conference after the second day of the European Council in Brussels. After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of nearly half of the country's foreign currency reserves, worth close to $300 billion. The EU has been discussing a legal framework that would allow for the confiscation of assets of Russian citizens and entities accused of violating EU sanctions. Russia argues that any attempt by the EU to confiscate frozen assets would violate international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russia would do everything necessary to reclaim its assets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/sanctions-or-robbery-eu-okays-confiscation-of-cars-and-phones-from-russian-travelers-1113284323.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107755/95/1077559538_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47159e2d2b5f7b955e440251875e6d9c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian assets, confiscation of russian assets, frozen funds, frozen assets, illegal appropriation, illegal confiscation, illegal seizure, russian property, frozen property, aid to ukraine, support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, belgium for ukraine, weapons for ukraine, aid to ukraine, funding of ukraine, financial aid, military aid, confiscate money, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions against russia
russian assets, confiscation of russian assets, frozen funds, frozen assets, illegal appropriation, illegal confiscation, illegal seizure, russian property, frozen property, aid to ukraine, support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, belgium for ukraine, weapons for ukraine, aid to ukraine, funding of ukraine, financial aid, military aid, confiscate money, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions against russia
EU's Michel Says EU Commission Needs to Make 'Operational Proposal' on Russia's Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission needs to come forward with an "operational proposal" regarding Russia's frozen assets, European Council President Charles Michel stated on Friday.