https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/eus-michel-says-eu-commission-needs-to-make-operational-proposal-on-russias-assets-1114532793.html

EU's Michel Says EU Commission Needs to Make 'Operational Proposal' on Russia's Assets

EU's Michel Says EU Commission Needs to Make 'Operational Proposal' on Russia's Assets

The European Commission needs to come forward with an "operational proposal" regarding Russia's frozen assets, European Council President Charles Michel stated on Friday.

2023-10-27T16:21+0000

2023-10-27T16:21+0000

2023-10-27T16:21+0000

confiscation

russia

ukraine

charles michel

european council

european union (eu)

financial aid

frozen assets

world

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107755/95/1077559538_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_c10f6c975ef90daca789a1885ffd0201.jpg

"We also addressed the question of frozen assets. There was extremely good debate on that, and there was a broad desire for us to make decisive steps on the subject. We presented to the High Representative and the Commission the need to come forward with operational proposals, so that we have the capabilities, so we can mobilize some of those assets," Michel said at a press conference after the second day of the European Council in Brussels. After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of nearly half of the country's foreign currency reserves, worth close to $300 billion. The EU has been discussing a legal framework that would allow for the confiscation of assets of Russian citizens and entities accused of violating EU sanctions. Russia argues that any attempt by the EU to confiscate frozen assets would violate international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that Russia would do everything necessary to reclaim its assets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/sanctions-or-robbery-eu-okays-confiscation-of-cars-and-phones-from-russian-travelers-1113284323.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian assets, confiscation of russian assets, frozen funds, frozen assets, illegal appropriation, illegal confiscation, illegal seizure, russian property, frozen property, aid to ukraine, support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, belgium for ukraine, weapons for ukraine, aid to ukraine, funding of ukraine, financial aid, military aid, confiscate money, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions against russia