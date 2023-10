https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/eu-leaders-to-discuss-russias-frozen-assets-further-support-for-ukraine---eus-michel-1114502200.html

EU Leaders to Discuss Russia's Frozen Assets, Further Support for Ukraine - EU's Michel

European leaders will discuss Russia's frozen assets and continued support for Ukraine during a two-day summit in Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday.

"It is also key for us to make very clear that we support Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will discuss how we can develop more support, how we can discuss all sort of topics of the frozen [Russian] assets, for instance, to make sure that we mobilize money for the support for Ukraine," Michel said in a doorstep interview ahead of the European Council meeting. The meeting will take place from Thursday to Friday. The situation in the Middle East, further EU support for Ukraine and migration will be placed at the top of the agenda. After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of nearly half of the country's foreign currency reserves, worth close to $300 billion.

