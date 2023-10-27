https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/having-shifted-focus-to-israel-us-expects-more-russian-tactical-gains-in-ukraine---cia-vet-1114532911.html

Having Shifted Focus to Israel, US Expects More Russian Tactical Gains in Ukraine - CIA Vet

Having Shifted Focus to Israel, US Expects More Russian Tactical Gains in Ukraine - CIA Vet

There is a shift in the US administration's thinking with regard to the Ukraine conflict amid the unfolding Gaza war, CIA veteran Philip Giraldi told Sputnik.

2023-10-27T17:37+0000

2023-10-27T17:37+0000

2023-10-27T17:37+0000

world

john kirby

opinion

philip giraldi

joe biden

ukraine

israel

russia

cia

council for the national interest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/07/1112432911_0:0:2886:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_631b538836c974bd0b1240c0478617f1.jpg

The Biden administration has acknowledged it expects Russia to achieve "tactical gains" in the coming months in Ukraine.US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told the press on October 26 that "Russia has launched a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine across multiple lines, including around Avdeyevka, Liman, and Kupyansk," adding that Washington "ha[s] been watching this build and come.""We expect more Russian attacks to come," Kirby continued. "This is a dynamic conflict, and we need to remember that Russia still maintains some offensive capability and may be able to achieve some tactical gains in the coming months."Kirby's wording suggests that Team Biden is reconsidering its priorities as the Israel-Hamas conflict keeps escalating in the Middle East, according to Philip Giraldi, former military intelligence and CIA operations officer with experience in Europe and the Middle East, now executive director of the Council for the National Interest.The CIA veteran noted that one should not be deluded by Kirby's notion with regard to a new military package for Ukraine, announced on October 26, since the Middle East theater is more important for Washington now.Reports of US bases being subjected to drone attacks and shelling in Syria and Iraq have been emerging over the past several days. Earlier this week, a US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson told Sputnikin a statement that around 24 US troops have been injured at the al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, and Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq since the start of the Palestine-Israel conflict.In addition, Shia armed groups of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq reportedly attacked a US military base adjacent to the airport in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan with two drones on October 26. On Friday morning, six missiles were reportedly launched against a US military base at the Al-Omar oil field northeast of Deir ez-Zor.Furthermore, Washington is also being forced to shift its focus to Israel by the influential Jewish lobby, according to Giraldi."Israel is, politically speaking, much more important and significant in the minds of those in Washington who rely on Jewish campaign donations and media support. And yes it all equates to a shift in thinking about the net gains from endless support for the Ukrainians, where many senior officers and intelligence assessments are now pessimistic and are beginning to express themselves in that way on the issue," the former CIA field officer concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/russian-special-forces-use-hunting-beast-tactics-against-ukrainians-near-artemovsk-1114523026.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-bases-atop-syrias-largest-oil-and-gas-fields-reportedly-come-under-attack-1114525566.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/house-gop-to-consider-ukraine--israel-aid-individually-demand-greater-accountability---speaker-1114519998.html

ukraine

israel

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

israel, hamas, israel-hamas conflict, gaza war, ukraine war, ukraine, us aid to ukraine, israel-us relations, palestine, palestinians, us establishment, attacks on us bases in syria and iraq