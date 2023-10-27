https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/russian-special-forces-use-hunting-beast-tactics-against-ukrainians-near-artemovsk-1114523026.html

Russian Special Forces Use ‘Hunting Beast’ Tactics Against Ukrainians Near Artemovsk

Russian Special Forces Use ‘Hunting Beast’ Tactics Against Ukrainians Near Artemovsk

The Sibir (Siberia) special forces unit in Battlegroup Yug has reportedly resorted to a new method of warfare, often referred to in Russian as the so-called “hunting beast” tactics.

2023-10-27T17:08+0000

2023-10-27T17:08+0000

2023-10-27T17:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

donetsk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/18/1113628951_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_96babd162d241f119ae30d2486b8ca85.jpg

“Hunting the beast” is a military technique for luring the enemy to take shelter in a conveniently targeted spot by firing on them with lighter shells first, and then firing heavier munitions once they are there. This effective combat method is currently being used against Ukrainian forces near Kleshcheyevka located near Artemovsk (Bakhmut), a soldier under the call sign “Chaly” told Sputnik.Chaly said that these particular tactics are effectively used against Ukrainian infantry. Once Russian troops identify an enemy unit, they shell it using 80 mm mortar rounds, driving the enemy into trenches, hideouts and dugouts.“That is when pre-targeted 120 mm shells come into play. Their exits are generally very predictable, there are no escape options. We have memorized their [Ukrainian] deployment areas. We use our data to push them to certain locations with 80 mm mortars first, and then we finish them off with 120 mm shells,” Chaly clarified.On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that over the past day, Battlegroup Yug had repelled a Ukrainian attack in the Donetsk direction. Ukrainian forces lost up to 295 soldiers and 11 pieces of military equipment, including a Czech-made DANA howitzer (152 mm self-propelled howitzer, developed in the former Czechoslovakia).

russia

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, artemovsk, bakhmut