Instructions Given to OK Project on Creation of Russian Orbital Station - Roscosmos CEO

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, instructions were given to approve the project to create the Russian Orbital Station, and funding was allocated, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov said.

“A definite decision has been made,” Borisov told reporters."It has been approved, actually, instructions have been given to approve the federal project on the manned program, in essence, on the creation of the Russian Orbital Station, funding has been allocated, the main indicators for the project have been determined."Borisov further indicated that a decision has also been made to gradually switch over to paid space services.“Relevant decisions have been made that should change the situation for the better. Most importantly, relevant changes have already been made to the law; we will be gradually switching over to paid space services,” Borisov told reporters.Borisov went on to underscore that Brazil, India, China and South Africa, making part of the BRICS bloc which also includes Russia, as well as African countries, are showing interest in Russia's Sfera (Sphere) multi-satellite orbital constellation project.

